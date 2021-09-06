Who was in the Lokomotiv that crashed in a plane crash, how was Lokomotiv assembled?

September 7 is a black date for world hockey. On this day in 2011, the team of Yaroslavl Lokomotiv crashed in a plane crash. 26 hockey players, four coaches, seven service personnel … For ten years, many speeches and many texts have been written about that tragedy. Many tears were shed, but the bitterness of loss will remain with us forever. Today we remember how that great team was assembled. The guys were supposed to fight for the Gagarin Cup, but they didn’t have time to play a single official game together.

Captain Tkachenko and other guys from our yard

The foundation of Lokomotiv, which approached the start of the 2011/2012 season in the status of almost the main favorite of the Gagarin Cup, began to be laid back in the mid-2000s, and on the basis of its own Yaroslavl students. Captain of the “sky team” Ivan Tkachenko – a native of the city on the Volga, a nice, smiling guy, a favorite of local fans – made his way to the main team back in the days when the club in Yaroslavl was called Torpedo, but Vanya made his debut already for Lokomotiv – in 2001. In the next two seasons, he won two titles of Russian champions with his home team, after which he did not chase a new challenge, but remained a railwayman forever. At the time of the tragedy, Tkachenko was the main veteran of Lokomotiv, who gave the club 10 years of his career.





In the 2004/2005 season, marked by a lockout in the NHL, Tkachenko had a chance to play in the same team with Igor Korolev and Alexander Karpovtsev… The venerable NHL players came to Lokomotiv to while away the time awaiting the resolution of disputes between the North American League and the players’ union, and they remained at the club until the end of the season. After that, neither Karpovtsev nor Korolev stayed in Yaroslavl, leaving to finish their careers in other Russian clubs, but soon fate brought them together again in Lokomotiv. Alexander entered the coaching staff of railway workers back in the 2010/2011 season, and Korolev was invited to the team directly Brad McCrimon…

Ivan Tkachenko Photo: Yaroslav Neelov, photo.khl.ru

In the same championship-2004/2005, in Yaroslavl, two more iconic players for a thoroughly hockey city appeared. Czech defender came from Rangers to wait out lockout Karel Rakhunekimmediately loved by local fans. Rakhunek also became close to Yaroslavl, spent one more season for Lokomotiv, then left for the NHL again, then returned to Russia after spending two years at Dynamo Moscow, but in 2010 he again put on the uniform of railroad workers, and even with the captain’s patch.

In 2004, Lokomotiv not only invited overseas stars, but also admitted young people from its own system to the base. Alexander Galimov By that season, he had just matured to the main team: Sasha made his debut for Yaroslavl and then proved for a long time that he was worthy to take a place in the squad, but by September 7, 2011 it was already impossible to imagine Lokomotiv without Galimov.





And already in the 2005/2006 season, Galimov joined two other people from the railway system at Lokomotiv – Gennady Churilov and Alexander Kalyanin… Young guys were still only sniffing the powder of adult hockey, but that was the future of Lokomotiv. Several years will pass, and these guys will unite into one troika, which will break not only the KHL, but also the stages of the Eurotour. The ChuKaG ring was predicted to have a great future in domestic and international arenas, but fate decreed otherwise …

Galimov, Churilov and Kalyanin were not the only pride of the Yaroslavl hockey school. She regularly supplied personnel for Lokomotiv, and already in 2005 young Yaroslavl athletes Andrei Kiryukhin and Alexander Vasyunov made their debut for railway workers. The first played for Yaroslavl and before the tragedy gave out a breakthrough season, the second left to try his hand in the NHL, but did not gain a foothold and returned to his home team just in the offseason-2011. In the same championship-2005/2006, the first games for Lokomotiv were played by another pupil of the club – a strong and reliable defender Vitaly Anikeenko…

The backbone of that Lokomotiv, which we will remember all our lives, was formed long before the disaster. Thanks to Tkachenko and Galimov, Kalyanin and Churilov, for the Yaroslavl people it was in many ways a team of guys from their own yard. She was loved, she was treated sensitively and reverently, like family members. Every year this family expanded and expanded. In 2007 she joined Sergey Ostapchuk… In 2009 – Nikita Klyukin, Yuri Urychev and merry fellow Danya Sobchenko… In 2010 – Artyom Yarchuk… These guys were born in different cities, but they all came to big hockey through the Lokomotiv system. What can I say: on board the crashed plane there were 14 (!) Pupils of the club. Think about this figure, this is more than half of the composition.

Kalyanin and Churilov Photo: photo.khl.ru

Pepa, Pan professor, Sasha Vyukhin and the powerful off-season 2011 campaign

But in team sports of the highest level it is impossible to achieve success with bloods alone, and Lokomotiv, as a top-level team, of course, gradually collected stars from the outside, and not only raised its own.

In 2008, a Czech arrived in Yaroslavl Josef Vasicek Is one of the coolest legionnaires in the history of the KHL. Vasicek came to Russia straight from the Islanders with an impressive baggage of 460 NHL games. And for three seasons, Joseph became the idol of the Yaroslavl audience, and Pepa’s statistics grew exponentially.





In 2010, Rakhunek returned to Lokomotiv, and a defender signed a contract with the railroad Marat Kalimulin from Togliatti “Lada”. A year before the tragedy, the legendary Slovak also arrived in Yaroslavl Pavol Demitra, who completed a long career in the NHL with Vancouver. In his first season in the KHL, Pan Professor scored 81 points, showing some transcendental level of understanding of the game and skill.

And already during the 2010/2011 season, he moved to Lokomotiv from Metallurg Novokuznetsk Alexander Vyukhin… At 38, the famous goalkeeper decided to spend one more, the last year of his playing career and in the offseason signed a new contract with the railroad workers …





But Lokomotiv brought the 2011 offseason transfer campaign to the main favorites of the Gagarin Cup. What names! World champion, Olympic champion goalkeeper moved from Siberia to Yaroslavl Stephen Liv… A defender arrived from Dynamo Moscow Mikhail Balandin… Kazakh German moved from German championship to Lokomotiv Robert Dietrich, and from “Dallas” – Latvian Karlis Skrastinsh… In 2011, Lokomotiv’s newcomer was the legendary Belarusian Ruslan Salei, who completed a long career in the NHL with Detroit. A defender moved from Atlant, which had just sensationally reached the Gagarin Cup final, to the railroad camp Pavel Trakhanov and a super-productive Czech forward Jan Marek… There was a place in that Lokomotiv and a new young Yaroslavl growth: Maxim Shuvalov and Pavel Snurnitsyn also flew to the game in Minsk.

Canadian coach Brad McCrimon was supposed to lead this magnificent team to the championship. By 2011, his independent work experience was limited to two seasons in the WHL, but the 52-year-old had 11 seasons in the NHL as an assistant. McCrimon was ripe for a new challenge in his career, but he was not destined to test himself in the KHL.





10 years have passed since the tragedy. And it seems that this text does not describe the details of the disaster or some dramatic moments associated with the dead guys. But writing is still hard … Because September 7, 2011 is a wound that does not heal. This is not a hockey tragedy, but a human tragedy that cannot be resigned to. And every time, to one degree or another, you return to her, your heart squeezes from the thought of which guys we all lost then.