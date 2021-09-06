“Why is he behaving this way? Is he a great biathlete? Let him win in the personal race, then you can bend your fingers like a fan “

Former senior coach of the Russian men’s national team Vladimir Alikin criticized biathlete Matvey Eliseev after the latter was transferred from the group of Yuri Kaminsky to the group of Sergei Bashkirov.

– It’s bad that they could not find a common language. But in this story, Eliseev had to be put in his place. Still, Kaminsky is the head coach of the national team, and the athlete was obliged to obey him, this is spelled out in his contract. If he crossed the border, it means that there is a road for him. He could be expelled altogether, he was still lucky that he was simply transferred. Of course, you can’t throw shots, but is he a great biathlete? Why does he behave this way? He needs to go down to the ground and first win something in a personal race, then it will already be possible to bend his fingers like a fan. Loginov, by and large, does not behave like that, although he is the leader of the team. Yes, and our other athletes did not behave like that before, the same Anton Shipulin, why does Eliseev allow himself such sloppiness? – said Alikin.

Eliseev underwent spring-summer training under the guidance of Yuri Kaminsky. Earlier, Match TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev reported that the specialist suggested that the biathlete be removed from the centralized training because he conducted a training session on his own initiative during the training camp at the Seminsky Pass, after which he felt bad.

Recall that last season, the athlete trained separately from the national team in self-training.

Read also: