Why it’s time to stop criticizing every Kristen Stewart outing at Chanel

“Kristen, blink and we will bring you a normal dress,” writes the Telegram channel Good morning, Karl! last weekend. “We also want to command unthinkable budgets in order to dishonor the celebrities from the A list,” – adds fuel to the fire “Antiglanec”. “Something strange is happening with Kristen Stewart,” sums up MUR and finally turns the author of this text into an outsider, wandering with his unpopular opinion among the higher authorities of good taste.

Such unrest in society was provoked by the appearance of Kristen Stewart at the premiere of the film “Spencer” in Venice. The actress, who has been under contract with Chanel for several years, was wearing a mint-colored silk suit from the brand’s fall couture collection: turquoise trousers and a white lace-framed combination with a black bow. For this choice, only the lazy did not throw a stone at Kristen – and they threw it mainly from the place where Zendei’s impeccable Balmain dress was loudly praised.

Zendaya at the premiere of Dune in Venice, September 2021 © Photo: Getty Images

But the beige Balmain made of thin leather, on which the French master Robert Mercier painstakingly worked, is like a vanilla ice cream or the Friends series. I like it all. Well, or at least the vast majority. And what could you not like about him? Nude color, interesting texture, ideally emphasizing the ideal figure of Zendea silhouette … The stylist of the actress Law Roach and the creative director of the brand Olivier Rousteing did a decent job and came up with the formula for the perfect dress for the perfect actress. But here’s the difference between Zendea and Stewart. The first one spends two weeks trying on fittings before the premiere, so that not a single thread on her dress treacherously breaks out in front of paparazzi outbreaks. And the second one – like a real punk – doesn’t worry at all about what she will be wearing at the next photo call.

Look at how she behaves in front of the cameras: here she grimaces, peeking out from behind the luggage trolley, here she is embarrassed, thanks the photographers for the pictures and awkwardly straightens her hair, because she does not know what to do with her hands (there are no favorite pockets this time). Yes, Kristen Stewart is an internationally renowned actress who just played Diana in a new princess movie, but neither obliges her to be (or try to be) a diva. And in this sense, she is much more unique than most celebrities in a dress with a train, and her collaboration with Chanel is even more interesting.

Kristen Stewart at Venice Film Festival, September 2021 © Photo: Getty Images

And here we support the choice of Chanel. In the modern world, the fashion industry is increasingly trying to please the mass audience: it sacrifices quality in order for the new collection to look good on Instagram and attracts often dubious influencers to cooperation in order to increase reach. And Chanel, it seems, first of all look at the personality, so the backbone of their “friends” and ambassadors today consists of latent enfants terribles: Lily Rose Depp in London, Margaret Qualley in the USA, Nadia Karpova in Russia. Chanel greedily appropriates the most naughty girls, dresses them in tweed jackets and gets exactly the resonant mix that makes these heroines talk. And those, in turn, add freshness to the fashionable House and contrast to social events. And yes, maybe Kristen Stewart doesn’t look hot, but she does look stylish. Therefore, every comment that her appearance at Chanel is “strange” or “shameful” seems much more boring and predictable than any appearance of the actress on the red carpet.