Will a sensation happen in Sochi? Preview September 6: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

On September 6, six matches of the KHL regular championship will take place. Jokerit will try to win the first game of the season, Sochi, Avangard and SKA will continue their winning streak.

Kunlun, based in Mytishchi for the second season, started with a 1: 5 defeat to Neftekhimik, but then made an impressive comeback in Kazan, playing 0-3 against Ak Bars. The final result (4: 3) became one of the main sensations of the beginning of the championship.

The residents of Riga also made a rustle in the games against the favorites, although they did not score a single point. Sergey Zubov as the head coach of Dynamo, he made his debut in the match with Lokomotiv (2: 3), in which by the middle of the first period his team was leading in two goals. The game against CSKA turned out to be no less furious (2: 3). The residents of Riga were leading in the course of the meeting 2: 1, and conceded the decisive goal only two and a half minutes before the end.

Kunlun’s top scorer is Spencer Fu with three (2 + 1) points, Dynamo are in the lead Oskars Tsibulskis and Hunter Shinkaruk – two points each, and Martins Karsums close to the anniversary program in the KHL career (149).

In the last championship, both meetings of these rivals remained for Dynamo. The residents of Riga won at home with a score of 5: 3, and on the road they won in overtime (5: 4).

On home ice, “Avangard” confidently dealt with the finalist of last year CSKA in the match for the Opening Cup (4: 0), the game turned out to be of lower quality against “Admiral”, who returned to the KHL (4: 3 B): from the positive one can single out the actions Shimon Grubec in a series of post-match shots – he neutralized ten attempts.

Khabarovsk started diametrically opposite: with two away defeats from Sochi and Spartak with a total score of 1: 7.

Corban Knight and Peter Ceglaric in two matches they have already scored 11 points. The author of the only puck “Amur” was a newcomer David Tomasek…

The statistics of head-to-head confrontations clearly speaks for Avangard, which won the last six home matches against Amur.

Jokerit will host Traktor in their first home game of the season. The Finns started the regular season with two away matches in Tatarstan, where they did not gain success, losing to Ak Bars (0: 3) and Neftekhimik (2: 4). Lauri Maryamaki called the game of his team damp – “Jokerit” with a high-quality selection of players is able to achieve the best results.

Chelyabinsk players opened the season with a strong-willed victory over Siberia before the upcoming away series (3: 2 OT).

Nikita Tertyshny and Albert Yarullin managed to score the first goals in the new team, effectively started the championship Nick Bailen, who also has one goal.

Last season, the rivals exchanged away victories.

The Sochi team looked weak in the preseason, but they started the championship without losses. On home ice, they left no chances for Amur (4: 0), and in the thriller match, although they allowed Vityaz to win back from 1: 5 in half a period, they still won 6: 5 in overtime.

CSKA with Sergey Fedorov until it can get on the right track. The strong-willed victory over the Rigans (3: 2) in the last game only exposed the army’s problems. Some combinations look controversial, and the game in defense leaves much to be desired and is far from the quality of what was built earlier. Igor Nikitin and Dmitry Yushkevich…

At the start of the season, the southerners are excellent not only Martin Bakos c Denis Vikharev, but also Kirill Pilipenko, who received a new chance at the KHL level (each with five points). In CSKA, the defender has the maximum score so far. Nikita Nesterov – two assists. His partner Bogdan Kiselevich today will play in the 500th match in the KHL regular season.

Sochi have never beaten CSKA at home, losing in 16 previous matches. Imagining the best situation to end this streak is not easy.

Appointment Boris Mironov to the post of head coach of “Spartak” was perceived ambiguously. But so far the red and white under his leadership never wavered, starting the season with victories over Admiral (4: 1) and Cupid (3: 1). While on the list of injured are Ilya Talaluev and Maxim Tsyplakov, but they are already on the way to return.

The first matches with the participation of “Vityaz” turned out to be very productive. Yuri Babenkhe started with a victory over Torpedo (6: 3), and then lost to Sochi 5: 6 in overtime. Podolsk residents won back from 1: 5 in half a period, and Niko Oyamyaki made a natural hat-trick.

In addition to Oyamyaki, there is also Miro Aaltonen – with seven (2 + 5) points, he tops the list of top scorers in the KHL. Experienced defender Kirill Lyamin today can play the 600th match in the KHL, and Ilya Ezhov Win 150th Victory. Spartak’s best performance is Sergey Shirokov – three assists.

Last season, Spartak won three out of four matches against Vityaz (5: 3, 3: 1, 7: 3).

The season’s premiere match will take place in St. Petersburg. CSKA started with two away matches, in which they beat Severstal (3: 2) and Lokomotiv (4: 3 B). The Far East also started the championship away, and brought the match against the reigning champion to a series of shots, having previously lost to Spartak 1: 4.

19 year old Marat Khusnutdinov, who scored the first goal in the KHL, with three points tops the list of top scorers in SKA. The most productive player of “Admiral” – Richards Bukarts (1 + 1).

The statistics of head-to-head meetings clearly speaks not in favor of the Far East: they managed to beat the army team only three times in history, and the last eight matches – both at home and away – remained with SKA.