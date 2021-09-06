Woodcroft: It is doubly important for Lokomotiv to win on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, Dynamo will not be easy

Head coach of Minsk “Dynamo” Craig Woodcroft summed up the results of the meeting with Severstal (4: 1), announced the search for the club’s captain, and also shared his opinion on the upcoming game with Lokomotiv.

“Before the start of the match, we said that we need to start the game well. Fortunately, it turned out to be done. We learned this lesson from the match against Dynamo Moscow. In general, I think that today’s game can be called successful for us. It should also be noted that we still gave our opponents back into the game with our deletions. But the fact that the guys were able to withstand is a big plus. I cannot but mention our defense: the guys played very well in their zone. Of course, we could have scored more, but I will say that in principle I am satisfied with today’s result.

What is the reason for the change of captain and assistants? Dynamo has a new team, and we played only the second match all together. When you have so many new names in your team, it is very difficult to say who will become the leader of the team. During the first month of the championship, we will be experimenting and looking for someone who can wear the captain’s patch. I think that after September you will see our captain.

Dynamo will play the next match with Lokomotiv. Will it be the hardest in your career? I know that Lokomotiv is a good team, even therefore it will not be easy for us. Of course, the tragedy of the Yaroslavl people shocked the whole world. It will be doubly important for Lokomotiv to win in the decade of disaster. I think that our team just needs to be ready for a difficult match. I have already said many times that there are no simple meetings in the KHL. It is very important for us now to have a good rest and be ready for the next game, ”the press service of the club quotes Woodcroft as saying.