World Cup 2022 Brazil – Argentina qualifying match officially canceled – RT in Russian

The 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina will not be resumed anytime soon.

This was reported by the press service of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). The further fate of the match will be determined after the referee and the commissioner of the meeting submit a report to the FIFA disciplinary committee.

The meeting was stopped a few minutes after the start due to the arrival of law enforcement and migration officials at the stadium. The Brazilian authorities have suspected Argentine footballers Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendía, Christian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso of border crossing violations. Players playing in English clubs have falsely reported that they have not visited the UK recently. According to the protocol, persons arriving in Brazil from the UK must undergo quarantine.

If the guilt of the Argentine footballers is proven, the team will suffer a technical defeat.

Earlier it was reported that Argentine footballers admitted that they had violated the law when entering Brazil.