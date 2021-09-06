Xiaomi unveils $ 25 Redmi Buds 3 wireless headphones that look like Apple AirPods

There are more and more wireless headphones every day. One of the leaders of this market is Xiaomi, which today introduced the fully wireless (TWS) headphones Redmi Buds 3. The device costs only $ 25, and for this money users will receive support for Bluetooth 5.2 and the aptX codec.

Redmi Buds 3 outwardly strongly resemble Apple AirPods. Each earphone weighs only 4.5 grams, and the weight of the headset together with the charging case reaches 42 grams. The headphones are equipped with a proximity sensor that allows you to pause playback when you remove them. The device supports touch control and is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard.

The Redmi Buds 3 are based on the Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, which offers good sound quality and low latency. 12mm moving coil drivers are responsible for music reproduction. The earbuds can work without recharging for 5 hours. When using the charging case, the battery life is up to 5 hours. According to Xiaomi, 10 minutes of charging is enough to provide 1.5 hours of music playback.

The Redmi Buds 3 offer a low latency gaming mode. Each of the headphones has two built-in microphones, which provide high-quality noise suppression during a call. The device is equipped with the True Wireless Mirroring function, which ensures synchronous transmission of sound between the headphones, improves connection stability and reduces the number of audio drops.