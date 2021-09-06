“You will not pour 92nd gasoline into a good car. Proper nutrition – 98th. No one dies without candy. ” Karpin on the menu in the national team – Football

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the injured players.

– Is a large number of injuries related to stress? Seven injured already?

– Honestly, I don’t know how much, my head is now … First, some were not injured here, but came after the tour.

As for the fact that this may be due to the workload of the coaching staff, we did not have not only a high workload in training, but even an average one. All workouts are average or just recovery. We play and recover. What day should we train at all?

So the injuries are related to the last round of the RPL and the games where there is struggle and intensity.

As for the diet, some have lost weight – this is also due to the game load. As for the food – in a week, even eight days: they removed the sugar, but in a week they will start eating again. We are trying to prove to all menus that you can eat well and right, and that no one will die without cake, candy and chocolate. We are trying to show it.

On the example of a car – you will not pour 92nd gasoline into a good car. Proper nutrition is 98th. The same thing happens with nutrition for football players.

– Are Golovin and Miranchuk better in intensity than the others?

– The fact that players abroad are more accustomed to this rhythm is definitely yes, – said Karpin.

Golovin is the 5th player to leave the Russian national team due to injury