64% of Cardano Pools Upgrade to Alonzo Node 1.29.0 for Hard Fork | Blockchain24

IOHK, the company behind Cardano, tweeted that the set goal for staking pools ready to migrate to Alonzo has been almost met. Just under 70% of the pools are Alonzo ready, as expected, but the number of Alonzo ready pools has nearly doubled.

Sixty-four percent of the pools are up to date

The sum of Cardano’s staking pools that are now ready for the Alonzo upgrade is 64%, while the goal was to get 70% upgrade to Alonzo 1.29.0 by September 6 (today). Overall, Cardano developers expect 80% of the pools to be ready by September 12th when the event is scheduled.

The updated rate pools data was provided by PoolTool.

“More than ever, the Cardano betting pool community has gone to great lengths to prepare for Alonzo. Currently, according to the statistics of our friends PooltoolI, about 64% of the pools have been upgraded to the Alonzo 1.29.0 node. Keep it up! ”- said in a message from IOHK.

Cardano Founder Tweeted Noise and FUD

IOG CEO and Founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson posted a video in which he spoke about the recent attacks on Cardano and the smear campaign launched by Anthony Sassano, co-founder of Ethhub.io, who is one of the most prominent members of the Ethereum community.

On his Twitter page, he posted screenshots from Reddit showing that the Minswap exchange launched on Cardano faced several major issues.

It turns out that EUTXO Cardano can only handle one transaction per block, making Minswap unusable by clients.

This has led many users to believe that the Cardano blockchain is broken and the smart contracts that are currently being tested just don’t work.

Charles Hoskinson called it “noise and FUD,” and the IOHK team explained what happened and how the problem is being addressed.