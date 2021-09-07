69 smartphones will receive support for the new Xiaomi Magic function

In August, Xiaomi announced an exciting new feature for smartphones. It is called Xiaomi Magic and it will appear in MIUI 12.5 firmware with one of the future updates.

What is it?

Xiaomi Magic makes it possible to sync and transfer music between different devices, including smart speakers, without the need to pair them. It is enough that the gadgets are connected to one Wi-Fi access point.

Note that Xiaomi Magic supports third-party applications including NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music, which are popular in China. The new feature will synchronize music playback simultaneously on eight devices.

Who will be updated?

68 smartphones will immediately receive support for Xiaomi Magic. At the same time, on the flagship Xiaomi Mix 4, along with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro tablet computers, it is available right out of the box.

And updated by “air” will be:

Mi 11 Mi 11 Ultra Mi 11 Pro Mi 11 Lite 4G Mi 11 Lite 5G Mi 11i Mi 11X Mi 11X pro Mi 10 Mi 10 Pro Mi 10S Mi 10T Mi 10T pro Mi 10 Youth Edition Mi 10 Lite Mi 10i Mi 10T Lite Mi 10 Ultra Mi 9 Pro 5G Mi 9 Mi 9 Lite Mi 9 SE CC9 CC9 Pro CC9 Pro Premium Mi Note 10 Pro Mi Note 10 Pro Premium Mi Note 10 Lite

Don’t forget about Redmi too

Redmi K40 Redmi K40 Pro Redmi K40 Pro + Redmi K40 Gaming Redmi K30 4G Redmi K30 5G Redmi K30 Pro Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Redmi K30 Ultra Redmi K30i 5G Redmi K30S Redmi 10X 4G Redmi 10X 5G Redmi 10X Pro 5G Redmi Note 9 (global version) Redmi Note 9 9S Redmi Note 9 (Chinese version) Redmi Note 9 5G Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Redmi note 9 Pro Max Redmi Note 9T Redmi note 10 Redmi Note 10T Redmi Note 10 5G Redmi note 10 Pro Max Redmi note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Redmi note 8 Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 8 (2021) Redmi 9T Redmi 9T NFC

And several POCO models are also here:

POCO F3 POCO F3 GT POCO F2 Pro POCO X3 POCO X3 NFC POCO X3 Pro POCO X3 GT POCO X2

