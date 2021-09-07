69 smartphones will receive support for the new Xiaomi Magic function

In August, Xiaomi announced an exciting new feature for smartphones. It is called Xiaomi Magic and it will appear in MIUI 12.5 firmware with one of the future updates.
What is it?
Xiaomi Magic makes it possible to sync and transfer music between different devices, including smart speakers, without the need to pair them. It is enough that the gadgets are connected to one Wi-Fi access point.
Note that Xiaomi Magic supports third-party applications including NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music, which are popular in China. The new feature will synchronize music playback simultaneously on eight devices.
Who will be updated?
68 smartphones will immediately receive support for Xiaomi Magic. At the same time, on the flagship Xiaomi Mix 4, along with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro tablet computers, it is available right out of the box.
And updated by “air” will be:
- Mi 11
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11 Pro
- Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X
- Mi 11X pro
- Mi 10
- Mi 10 Pro
- Mi 10S
- Mi 10T
- Mi 10T pro
- Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Mi 10 Lite
- Mi 10i
- Mi 10T Lite
- Mi 10 Ultra
- Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Mi 9
- Mi 9 Lite
- Mi 9 SE
- CC9
- CC9 Pro
- CC9 Pro Premium
- Mi Note 10 Pro
- Mi Note 10 Pro Premium
- Mi Note 10 Lite
Don’t forget about Redmi too
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30S
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 9 (global version)
- Redmi Note 9 9S
- Redmi Note 9 (Chinese version)
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi note 10
- Redmi Note 10T
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- Redmi note 8
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9T NFC
And several POCO models are also here:
- POCO F3
- POCO F3 GT
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X3
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 GT
- POCO X2
