69 smartphones will receive support for the new Xiaomi Magic function

In August, Xiaomi announced an exciting new feature for smartphones. It is called Xiaomi Magic and it will appear in MIUI 12.5 firmware with one of the future updates.

What is it?

Xiaomi Magic makes it possible to sync and transfer music between different devices, including smart speakers, without the need to pair them. It is enough that the gadgets are connected to one Wi-Fi access point.

Note that Xiaomi Magic supports third-party applications including NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music, which are popular in China. The new feature will synchronize music playback simultaneously on eight devices.

Who will be updated?

68 smartphones will immediately receive support for Xiaomi Magic. At the same time, on the flagship Xiaomi Mix 4, along with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro tablet computers, it is available right out of the box.

And updated by “air” will be:

  1. Mi 11
  2. Mi 11 Ultra
  3. Mi 11 Pro
  4. Mi 11 Lite 4G
  5. Mi 11 Lite 5G
  6. Mi 11i
  7. Mi 11X
  8. Mi 11X pro
  9. Mi 10
  10. Mi 10 Pro
  11. Mi 10S
  12. Mi 10T
  13. Mi 10T pro
  14. Mi 10 Youth Edition
  15. Mi 10 Lite
  16. Mi 10i
  17. Mi 10T Lite
  18. Mi 10 Ultra
  19. Mi 9 Pro 5G
  20. Mi 9
  21. Mi 9 Lite
  22. Mi 9 SE
  23. CC9
  24. CC9 Pro
  25. CC9 Pro Premium
  26. Mi Note 10 Pro
  27. Mi Note 10 Pro Premium
  28. Mi Note 10 Lite

Don’t forget about Redmi too

  1. Redmi K40
  2. Redmi K40 Pro
  3. Redmi K40 Pro +
  4. Redmi K40 Gaming
  5. Redmi K30 4G
  6. Redmi K30 5G
  7. Redmi K30 Pro
  8. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
  9. Redmi K30 Ultra
  10. Redmi K30i 5G
  11. Redmi K30S
  12. Redmi 10X 4G
  13. Redmi 10X 5G
  14. Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  15. Redmi Note 9 (global version)
  16. Redmi Note 9 9S
  17. Redmi Note 9 (Chinese version)
  18. Redmi Note 9 5G
  19. Redmi Note 9 Pro
  20. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  21. Redmi note 9 Pro Max
  22. Redmi Note 9T
  23. Redmi note 10
  24. Redmi Note 10T
  25. Redmi Note 10 5G
  26. Redmi note 10 Pro Max
  27. Redmi note 10 Pro
  28. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  29. Redmi note 8
  30. Redmi Note 8 Pro
  31. Redmi Note 8 (2021)
  32. Redmi 9T
  33. Redmi 9T NFC

And several POCO models are also here:

  1. POCO F3
  2. POCO F3 GT
  3. POCO F2 Pro
  4. POCO X3
  5. POCO X3 NFC
  6. POCO X3 Pro
  7. POCO X3 GT
  8. POCO X2

