A company that has cheated the whole world for years has captured almost half of the mobile processor market





According to the results of the second quarter of 2021, the developer of mobile chips MediaTek occupied 43% of the global market of processors for smartphones against 26% a year earlier. Qualcomm, its closest competitor, saw its share drop from 28% to 24%. MediaTek has ensured this success for itself, among other things, by deceiving customers and users – for years it has artificially inflated the performance of its chips so that they look better against the background of competitors. The forgery was revealed in the spring of 2020.

Dishonest Competition Practices Really Work

MediaTek, a Taiwanese processor developer, has become the new leader in the mobile processor market in the second quarter of 2021, showing huge growth in its share. According to research company Counterpoint Research, it is close to 50%.

MediaTek processors are currently used in mobile devices by many major brands. Especially often Xiaomi, its daughter Redmi and the company Realme resort to its products. In some cases, MediaTek chips are also used in Samsung gadgets, despite the fact that it itself develops and even produces its own Exynos chips. MediaTek does not have its own factories, and it is forced to order the production of processors from contract vendors – Taiwanese TSMC, Chinese SMIC, etc.

MediaTek is known for working its way to the top spot by defrauding both customers and regular consumers. Moreover, this deception lasted more than one or even two years. In April 2020, CNews wrote that MediaTek deliberately overestimated the performance of its processors in benchmarks so that they were no worse than competitors.

At this pace, MediaTek may become a leader in the whole of 2021

The forgery was discovered by specialists of the specialized resource AnandTech. They found out that MediaTek overestimated the performance of its chips on smartphones of many popular brands, including Xiaomi and Oppo, which are successfully sold in Russia. Thus, MediaTek caused reputational damage to these brands, but despite this, subsequently they all increased their purchases from her. In the end, the company did not admit the fact of deception.

Taiwan is taking over the market

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, in the second quarter of 2021 (April 1 – June 30), MediaTek shipped 43% of the world’s mobile processors. For comparison, a year earlier its share was at the level of 26%.

MediaTek share higher than Apple, Qualcomm and Huawei

Separately, the researchers examined the segment of processors with an integrated 5G modem. Here, MediaTek’s performance is even more impressive – shipments jumped almost fourfold in a year.

The American company Qualcomm, on whose processors all major brands have relied on for a long time, took the second place. It was unable to maintain its previous market share and rolled back from 28% to 24% over the year.

MediaTek has taken part of the market not only from Qualcomm, but also from the Korean Samsung. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, its indicators fell from 12% to 7%, which corresponds to the fifth place in the overall standings.

The fourth line is occupied by the Chinese company Unisoc, which until 2018 was referred to as SpreadTrum and for many years produced only entry-level processors. In 2020 and 2021 it began experimenting with more advanced chips, thereby increasing its share from 4% to 9%.

The first three are closed by Apple with its A-series processors. With continued strong demand for the new iPhone 12 smartphones released in October 2020, it was able to withstand the onslaught of MediaTek and stayed at last year’s 14% mark.

Results of the company’s activity in the segment of 5G-processors for smartphones

The worst is for HiSilicon, Huawei’s processor subsidiary. Numerous US sanctions have brought down its share from 16% to a barely perceptible 3%.

The redistribution of roles in the world market of mobile processors took place against the background of the general growth of their supplies. In the second quarter of 2021, the total volume of their shipments increased by 31% year-on-year.

When MediaTek became a leader

For MediaTek, the success in the second quarter of 2021 was not the first. In addition, its achievements are not only noticed by Counterpoint Research specialists.

According to statistics from Omdia, another analytical company, the Taiwanese vendor also took first place by the end of 2020. During this period, MediaTek managed to increase its share from 17.2% in 2019 to 27.2% and move Qualcomm to second place.

For the entire 2020, the company shipped 351.8 million systems on a chip. For comparison, in 2019 this figure was at the level of 238 million, that is, it was 47.8% less.

Counterpoint Research analysts do not yet make forecasts regarding the further dominance of MediaTek in the market of processors for smartphones.

Who made MediaTek the main vendor of mobile chips?

It is not yet known which of the smartphone manufacturers and their customers MediaTek owes the first line in the ranking according to the results of the second quarter of 2021. As for the results of 2020, this was the merit of Xiaomi. Throughout 2020, she was the main client of MediaTek – during this period she released over 67.3 million smartphones on her processors.

At that time, Xiaomi even wanted to completely abandon the use of Qualcomm products and considered the possibility of replacing them with MediaTek chips. Until that happened – Xiaomi is still releasing Qualcomm Snapdragon-based handsets.

The second place in the number of processors ordered in 2020 from MediaTek was taken by Oppo, together with Xiaomi, which was going to boycott Qualcomm. Of the total number of smartphones released in 2020, 55.3 million received MediaTek chips, although in 2019 there were 46.3 million.

Korean Samsung is also among the companies that have “tried” MediaTek processors. It became the leader in terms of the growth rate of the share of gadgets built on the element base of a Taiwanese vendor – it had 43.3 million of such devices in 2020, which is 254.5% more than in 2019.