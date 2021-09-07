actresses who could have starred in The Hunger Games instead of Jennifer Lawrence

Almost ten years have passed since the premiere of The Hunger Games. And now, of course, we cannot imagine this picture without the stars of the paintings of Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence. But the world might never have seen the actress in The Hunger Games, because nine more actresses, who are also widely known to the public, applied for her role.

“The Hunger Games”

Showing who is less fortunate than Lawrence.

Hayley Steinfield

Hayley Steinfield (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS)

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley (Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images)

Chloe Moretz

Chloe Moretz (Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art)

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan (Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario (Photo: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for Disney)

Emily Browning

Emily Browning (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Lindsey Fonseca

Lindsey Fonseca (Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Banana Republic)

