ADA Price Crashes Amid Cardano Tech Flaws Rumors

Cryptocurrency community questioned Cardano’s ability to process a large number of transactions, which spawned FUD

The price of the ADA token at the moment collapsed by 8.5% to $ 2.58 due to rumors about the inability of the Cardano blockchain to support a large number of transactions for smart contracts. At the time of this writing, the ADA price is $ 2.68. The market capitalization of the token sank to $ 86.4 billion.

The negative news background comes after users of the Cardano-based Minswap decentralized protocol faced numerous bugs. As it turned out, in most cases, users were faced with the impossibility of executing transactions.

A user with the nickname HoneyGramOfficial wrote in a Cardano thread on Reddit that the main problem with Minswap is the coordination flaw. The protocol’s inability to handle a large number of transactions concurrently led to data integrity and consistency issues.

However, the main cause of the problems seems to be the fact that Minswap was rushed to deploy on a public testnet.

“Minswap rushed to launch on the testnet to show its superiority, which led to bugs. Now thousands are saying that it is not possible to use DeFi on Cardano, ”wrote HoneyGramOfficial.

Moreover, massive FUD has grown to Input Output, the company behind Cardano. There statedthat members of the cryptocurrency community do not fully understand the principle of the Cardano architecture, and promised to publish technical details later this week.

Recall that the full implementation of smart contracts in Cardano is tentatively scheduled for September 12. So far, smart contract technology is available exclusively in test mode. How the Cardano blockchain can get support for algorithmic stablecoin – read the material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

