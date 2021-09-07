“Admiral” suffered one of the biggest defeats, losing to the St. Petersburg army team – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

One of the biggest defeats in its history was suffered by “Admiral” in the match against SKA, which took place in St. Petersburg on September 6, – 2: 9.

After playing on an equal footing with the current owner of the Gagarin Cup Avangard Omsk, when the Admiral lost only after a series of post-match shots – 3: 4, the fans expected a similar result with the army team. But the “sailors” lost with a crushing score – 2: 9. This defeat stood in one row along with another – from the Khabarovsk Amur on January 28, 2019 – 0: 7.

In this meeting in St. Petersburg, the score was opened already in the third minute of the first period. Mikhail Vorobyov distinguished himself. The newcomer SKA twice threw Nalimov into the near corner. If the goalkeeper deflected the first attempt, then the second throw was effective. Five minutes later, the army team earned the majority, and it took SKA 30 seconds to realize it. Anton Burdasov added the puck to his credit. In the 13th minute, the young forward of SKA Danila Moiseev increased the lead.

After the break, “Admiral” earned a double majority, but was unable to realize it. Having withstood, SKA again began to create dangerous moments and implement them. In the 28th minute, Kirill Marchenko scored a crushing 4-0. And after another three minutes, Andrei Kuzmenko scored the fifth SKA puck in this match. Towards the end of the second period, Primorye residents nevertheless soaked the score. Dmitry Sayustov was noted, but this puck became just a spoonful of honey in a barrel of tar. The teams went to the locker room with a score of 5: 1.

In the third period SKA did not slow down and scored four times. “Admiral” was able to take back only one puck. At the 44th minute, the “sailors” converted the majority. Vyacheslav Ushenin scored his first goal of the season.

“It seems to me that comments are unnecessary, the score is on the scoreboard,” said after the game head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky… – What we wanted to show turned out only sporadically in the second period. Firstly, we were determined to play actively the whole match, we even managed to start – it looked good for about three minutes. But the first shot at our goal ended in a goal, and everything collapsed at once. The defense zone is like a courtyard. There was not enough concentration after a good game with Omsk. “

SKA – “Admiral” – 9: 2 (3: 0, 2: 1, 4: 1)

1: 0 Vorobiev (Ozhiganov, Fantenberg), 02:59;

2: 0 Burdasov (Ozhiganov, Wei), 08:37 GB;

3: 0 Moiseev (Groshev, Galenyuk), 12:27;

4: 0 Marchenko (Kirsanov), 27:38;

5: 0 Kuzmenko (Kemppainen, Khusnutdinov), 30:38;

5: 1 Sayustov (Kestner, Bukarts), 34: 314

6: 1 Timkin (Moiseev), 40:12;

6: 2 Ushenin Viach. (Sayustov, Shulak), 43:27 GB;

7: 2 Michkov (Marchenko, Hendemark), 50:28 GB;

8: 2 Michkov (Falkovsky, Kuzmenko), 57:51 GB;

9: 2 Marchenko (Michkov, Kuzmenko), 59:22 GB.

Match statistics:

Shots: 59-45;

Shots on target: 35-21;

Face-offs: 40-21;

Blocked shots: 10-8;

Power moves: 13-31;

Attack time: 11: 18-07: 41;

Penalty: 6-12.

Goalkeepers: Johansson – Nalimov, Serebryakov.

Chief judges: Ivan Ermolaev, Pavel Ovchinnikov.

Linesmen: Roman Maksimovsky, Roman Slavikovsky.

06.09.21. St. Petersburg, Ice Palace, 3598 spectators.