Advice for new Death Stranding players from Hideo Kojima himself

On September 6, the creative director of Kojima Productions tweeted how you can find the handprints of the Creatures on the ground where enemies were previously located. As Kojima explains, this trick can be used in Death Stranding as you walk back through the locations to discover where the Beasts are hiding, ready to hit you if you disturb them.

Some Death Stranding players may not have even known this. After all, players are too busy running away from the Critters instead of looking back and realizing that ghostly enemies are leaving handprints where they previously found you.

The part in the mountains where you have to go back and forth through the Beasts zone. Try to follow the footprints you made and you will see orange handprints where they found you. You can easily avoid them by walking through them. Try it!

This should make it much easier for new players to complete Death Stranding, especially (as Kojima states above) when replaying the mountain biome. This tip came in handy as Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to release on September 24th this year exclusively for PS5.