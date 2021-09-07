Alan Wake remaster announced – Gambling addiction

The game has improved the visuals, cinematics, models and the like – and there will be additional updates for the next generation consoles. Perhaps we are talking about support DualSense or something similar.

The announcement was accompanied by an open letter Sam Lakein which he thanked fans for supporting the original:

It is impossible to fully express how grateful we are for your support of Alan Wake over these 11 years … But I can try. Sam Lake

According to Lake, work on the remaster is already coming to an end – he once again reminded that he loves this game as much as the fans, thanks to whom the updated version will see the light of day.

Lake added that he decided to post the letter on the blog. The sudden stopas it has been an important part of the gaming community since 2012. Then it started as a fan site for the game.

According to the creative director of Remedy, he is close to the idea from the game, which the character mentions at the beginning – that in a horror story the victim always tries to understand the reasons for what is happening, but he does not find final and irrevocable answers.

According to Lake, these types of stories are best remembered.

Riddles for me are magic, they hide a promise that most often pleases me more than the final answer. Sam Lake

This is the kind of story the team of authors and Lake himself wanted to tell in a game that is very close to the creator.

Since Alan Wake is also a writer, it gave me the opportunity to use my passion as an element of the story. And the secrets of forests and lakes are close to me as a Finn. Sam Lake

Lake also loves the game because it was very difficult to create – so the final result brought even more satisfaction and pride in the work done. And the author is glad that the game will be able to try those who did not have such an opportunity before – after all, the original was released only on the Xbox 360 and PC.

This is for you. I hope you enjoy the result – even as a new meeting with an old friend or a first acquaintance. Sam Lake