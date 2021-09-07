AlphaTauri roster will remain the same in 2022

AlphaTauri has confirmed the roster for 2022: it will remain unchanged, and Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to play for the team from Faenza.

According to a press release released on Tuesday morning, the riders have shown that they can effectively collaborate both on and off the track. Continuity and stability are the most important factors in the period when Formula 1 moves to the new technical regulations, and the team believes that Gasli and Tsunoda will be able to provide good results.

Franz Toast, Team Leader: “I am delighted to announce that we will retain both drivers for the 2022 season. Over the years, Pierre has made serious progress and during his work with us managed to climb all three steps of the podium.

Starting from second place in Brazil’19, he won our home Grand Prix in Monza in 2020, and this year he climbed to the third step of the podium in Baku. I’m sure he has everything ahead, we are glad that he will stay with us for another season. In addition, Pierre uses his experience to help Yuki.

This year we saw that the positive relationship between riders who compete on the track and are friends in life works for the team.

Yuki made his debut in Formula 1 this year and continues to study, according to the reviews of the engineers, he absorbs all the information that is given to him, progressing every day. Yuki is still a beginner, he is only at the beginning of the path, it’s good that he can continue what we started together.

It’s great that this year we decided on the line-up of the drivers so early, now we can focus on the rest of the season and the fight against the teams of the middle group. “

Pierre Gasly: “I am very happy to stay at AlphaTauri for another season and develop with the team, especially seeing how much progress we have made together since I first joined in 2017.

This year we are showing excellent results, and I think we can achieve a lot in the remaining races of this season, and also next year, first of all, taking into account the changes that will occur in the championship in 2022. I am encouraged by the promise of a new era and will continue to work with the team doing everything in my power to make AlphaTauri climb up the constructors’ championship.

So far, this season has been very successful, and I sincerely believe that we will be able to cooperate even more effectively in 2022. ”

Yuki Tsunoda: “I am very happy to stay for the second season at Scuderia AlphaTauri. This is a great chance, I am grateful to the team that allowed me to continue my growth in Formula 1.

I have a good relationship with Pierre, I learned a lot from him, his experience helps me to achieve more. It’s great that I will continue my journey in Formula 1 with him. Having recently moved to Faenza, I feel comfortable in the team and look forward to the upcoming season. “