AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are getting cheaper in anticipation of the release of Intel Alder Lake-S / News / Overclockers.ua

In the coming months, a new round of confrontation between Intel and AMD starts in the segment of desktop processors. The “blue” giant will bring to the market the mass platform LGA1700 together with 10nm Core chips of the 12th generation (Alder Lake-S). To this, Lisa Su’s team will respond by lowering the prices of Ryzen 5000 series processors, which is already being observed in overseas stores.

Today in European and American retail 7nm AMD Vermeer chips are cheaper than the “red” chip maker indicates in the official price lists. The only exception is the Ryzen 9 5900X, which in the US will cost a little more than the recommended $ 549. For convenience, current prices are collected in the table below.

Similar trends are observed in Ukrainian stores. For example, if at the time of the release in November 2020, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X processors cost around UAH 10.5 thousand and 15.8 thousand, now they can be purchased for UAH 9,199 and UAH 13,722, respectively.

It is worth adding that in addition to reducing the prices of the current Ryzen 5000 models, the answer of the “red” to Intel Alder Lake-S will be the release of an updated line of Vermeer CPUs with an increased amount of L3 cache. AMD showed a sample of such a processor at Computex 2021. In its own tests, the Ryzen 9 5900X with an additional 64 MB of L3 cache showed a 15% increase in performance in games.

A source:

VideoCardz