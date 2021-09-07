AMD Ryzen 5000 processors began to fall significantly in price on the eve of the announcement of Intel Alder Lake

In a proactive response to the upcoming announcement of 12th Gen Intel Core processors and in preparation for its own updated Zen 3 processors with 3D V-Cache technology, AMD has begun to cut prices for its current Ryzen 5000 series processors. … This was reported by the portal Overclock3D…

According to the source, at the moment the prices for Ryzen 5000 processors in the UK are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – Price at launch £ 289.99 – Current price £ 245.99

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – Price at launch £ 428.99 – Current price £ 354.79

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – Launch Price £ 529.99 – Current £ 450.00

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X – Price at launch £ 749.99 – Current price £ 718.88 (RUR 72,609).

As the site writes VideoCardz, in the US, the Ryzen 9 5900X actually sells for slightly more than the MSRP. The major retailers Amazon and Newegg offer the processor from $ 590 to $ 610. However, prices for the rest of the Ryzen 5000 series have dropped globally. At the moment, in the US, processors have fallen in price by an average of 12%, in the UK – up to 18%, and in Europe – up to 16%.

There is also a decline in prices on the Russian market. So, today the average cost of Ryzen 5 5600X according to Yandex.Market is 25,148 rubles. In August, it was equal to 26,276 rubles. Ryzen 7 5800X is estimated today at an average of 34,120 rubles. A month earlier, it cost 36,915 rubles. The Ryzen 9 5900X chip fell in price to 48,044 rubles in September. (51,212 rubles in August), and the model Ryzen 9 5950X now costs an average of 71,280 rubles. In August, the flagship processor was sold on average 5 thousand rubles more.

Intel and AMD are set to unveil new generations of processors in the coming months. Intel will release a completely new series of Alder Lake chips based on a hybrid architecture of large performance and small energy efficient cores, AMD in turn is going to update the Zen 3 architecture and introduce Ryzen models with 3D V-Cache technology. Its essence lies in the installation of a special crystal SRAM-memory directly on top of the CCD-chiplet. The technology allows you to increase the amount of L3-cache of the Ryzen desktop processor up to 192 MB. By the time the new chips are announced, prices for current models of Intel and AMD processors are likely to drop even more.