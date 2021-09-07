Andrey Lunev: transfer to Bayer, rent to Zenit, why did not renew the contract, call to the Russian national team, Azmun in Bayer – September 7, 2021

Andrey Lunev is a participant in the most unexpected Russian transfer this summer. The goalkeeper was unable to agree with Zenit on the extension of the contract and moved to German Bayer.

During his return to the Russian national team, Lunev spoke with Sport24 correspondent Vladimir Kolos and said:

* what has changed in the national team during his absence;

* was he offended by Cherchesov for not calling at Euro 2020;

* why it was not possible to stay in St. Petersburg;

* how Zenit wanted to rent it;

* what surprised me the most in the Bundesliga;

* what Azmun asked him about Bayer.

Let’s go!

– Andrey, welcome back to the national team. When did you have your first conversation with Vitaly Kafanov?

– Valery Karpin has just been appointed to the post of head coach. Vitaly Vitalyevich called, asked how I was doing with adaptation, clarified a few points. And he said: be ready, we are watching you. And we plan to call.

– Were you upset that at first you were not called, and what changed later when you were nevertheless called to the training camp?

– The situation was as follows. An official list appeared, I was not there. But on the same evening Vitaly Vitalyevich called me and said: “There was some misunderstanding. I want to call you. Now we will solve all the issues and you will be called. ” In European clubs, you must send a letter two weeks before the call. It was necessary to solve all these nuances. In general, the organizational moments in which, to be honest, I am not immersed.

– Are you ready to be number one?

– Of course. I think any goalkeeper wants to be the first number in the national team and will make every effort for this. And I am no exception.

– Did Kafanov indicate in what status he sees you in the national team?

– Yes, we discussed it. He first wants to look at me at work and understand who I am. He knows me, of course, but we didn’t work together before this meeting. So his task is to understand how I work, how I will behave in the game in certain moments. And then make a decision. As I understand it. But it seems to me that it is better to ask this question to Kafanov.

– At the beginning of the training camp, the team had five goalkeepers at once. How did your communication and competition go?

– Both at work and outside the field, our communication is positive. When it comes to competition, everyone wants to prove they are worthy. Show their best qualities. And the fact that there are five of us … It’s not our headache. Kafanov made this decision. I think he knows what he’s doing. Our business is to work. We have good relations. I know many guys. He crossed paths with everyone in one way or another. With Guilherme, Dupin and Pesyakov we were already in the national team. We saw Maksimenko for the first time. A nice guy.

– Has the atmosphere changed since your last visit to the national team?

– It is hard to say. We always had a good atmosphere in the national team. But for me she is special now. Because I haven’t been on the team for a long time. Plus, unlike Bayer, there is no language barrier. So I’m very comfortable.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

– Karpin recently said that in the absence of Dziuba he would joke. Are you kidding?

– As I said, the atmosphere in the team is good. There are jokes, of course. But everyone understands that football should come first. Therefore, everything is serious. But with elements of jokes, not without it.

– Do you have any offense that Cherchesov did not take you to the European Championship?

– There was no offense as such. I perfectly understood that anyone can be superfluous. Of course it was unpleasant. But whatever is done, everything is for the best. Reacted normally to this decision. I worked professionally. And the final decision is always up to the coach. Everything is fair.

– Let’s move on to club football. Why didn’t you manage to renew the contract with Zenit?

– First of all, the desire to progress and grow. Secondly, because of the relationship.

– The attitude of the club towards you?

– Yes.

– What was wrong with him?

– During the negotiations, there was not a very professional attitude on the part of Zenit. And not very correct. But this is already in the past.

– You yourself wanted to stay?

– At some point, yes. But to be honest, I have been considering options for continuing my career in Europe for a long time. It is clear that I had difficult periods. Somewhere injuries, somewhere unsuccessful games. But I reconsidered my attitude. I realized that there are moments that I am unhappy with. Well, a certain negative background appeared around me, after which I firmly decided that I no longer want to stay.

– At the end of August there was news that Zenit wanted to rent you from Bayer. How much truth is there?

– One hundred percent.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

– Why didn’t the rent happen?

– And how do you imagine it at all? I just switched to a different team. A very good team. A very good championship that I wanted to play. I went to this for a very long time. And then I was offered to return. For what? What for?

– In addition to Bayer, were there other options – in Europe and in Russia?

– I have not considered Russia at all. Zenit is the best team in Russia. So there was no desire to move to other Russian clubs. In Europe, there were different options. I had the opportunity to leave in the winter, but it didn’t work out.

– Were there any variants with more status teams than Bayer?

– Only at the level of rumors, no more.

– How quickly did you manage to come to an agreement with Bayer?

– We agreed in one day. After our first conversation, they sent me a contract, which we agreed on very quickly.

– Have you lost a lot of money?

– This is not a fundamental point at all. It matters that I got what I wanted in terms of development.

– Was your role in the team discussed?

– I was told: “Yes, we have Hradecki. But we want to see you on the team. You are an experienced goalkeeper. We’ve seen your games. You fit us, we like you. There will be competition, come out and prove. We need two strong goalkeepers in the team. “

bayer04.de

– That is, there was no talk that you were being signed for a safety net?

– Initially, there was nothing like that. And even now, the question is not worth it. Yes, Hradecki is playing now. Of course, it’s not very good for me that he was also made captain. But this is football. The more interesting it will be.

– Does it bother you that at the start of the season you are without playing practice?

– I will not say that it is directly annoying, but not very comfortable. I always want to play and benefit the team. While I’m waiting for my chance. And when there is an opportunity to gain a foothold in the first team, I will try to use it. There may be a chance at any time. And you have to be ready for it.

– You see Hradecki in training every day. How realistic is it to win the competition?

– I see a very good goalkeeper with strong qualities. He has something to spy on and take on board. It is easier to develop next to such a player. So I have a very good foothold to work with.

– When you first moved to Leverkusen, we wrote off and you said that you were not ready for the interview yet, because you need time to adapt. Is it finished yet?

– Still in the process. But in general, it is more or less normal.

– Have you started learning German? Or is English enough for you?

– So I started learning English just a year and a half ago. So it’s good that at least I came with English. But he also began to learn German. I think that I will master it faster than English, being in this environment.

instagram.com/lunev_91

– Did you start learning English in order to go to Europe?

– Yes.

– Anatoly Tymoshchuk played in Germany at one time. He was asked advice – both football and household?

– When I crossed over, we talked on the phone. I asked him some points. In terms of football, he advised me to always work one hundred percent of the possibilities.

– Leverkusen is completely different from St. Petersburg. How comfortable are you in this city in terms of life?

– The guys from Bayer live mainly either in Cologne or in Dusseldorf. I was also looking for housing in these cities. Found an apartment near Dusseldorf. I cannot say yet that I am comfortable, because all this time I have been without a family. And this had its own difficulties: for such a long time I had not yet parted with them. After the national team I will return to Germany with my wife and child. And together we will equip life.

– The most difficult thing to get used to in Leverkusen.

– In football – speed. One hundred percent. And the requirement to play with your feet. More precisely, this is not even a requirement, but the norm for them. But I knew about such moments and prepared for them. In terms of everyday life, there are many national bureaucratic features in Germany: insurance, visa, car, apartment … And without knowing the language, all this is difficult to do. But there are people who help me with this. Plus my agent helps me with many things.

– Azmun could have joined Bayer this summer. Have you been asked your opinion about Serdar at the club?

– They didn’t ask in Bayra. And we talked with Azmun. He asked me about the club, about the city. I told him everything. I’m very sorry that he didn’t come to us in the end.

– Do you admit that you will still play in Russia?

– It is hard to say. Let’s see how it will be at Bayer. But my task is to give one hundred percent and develop. Of course, ideally – only move forward. As long as there are strengths and opportunities. While I am full of strength, energy and desire. Therefore, I will do everything in my power to move forward. Life will show.