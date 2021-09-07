Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together again?

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt gave fans new hope of reuniting with Angelina Jolie after a loud and scandalous divorce. As soon as he broke up with the young model Nicole Poturalski, he was already seen at the house of his ex-wife. According to The Sun, he drove up to the mansion in a car, went through the back door and stayed with the ex-lover for about an hour and a half. Brad Pitt also left the house through the back door, probably hoping not to be seen by the representatives mass media…

According to insiders of the publication, now Pitt is trying with all his might to reconcile with Jolie and the children for the sake of their further safe communication. They believe that the actor is tired of public abuse and wants to resolve as many important divorce issues as possible out of court, including the issue of custody of the couple’s six children.

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, explaining this by disagreement in methods education children. This summer, Pitt was noticed in the company of 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, but at the end of October it became known about the separation of the lovers. According to some reports, the reason for this could be Jolie, who wanted to use the fact of the artist’s new relationship in court.

Earlier 5-tv.ru talked about parting the famous actor with the beautiful Poturalski, who, as it turned out, is also married.