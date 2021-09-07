Angelina Jolie compared her mother to Princess Diana

Marcheline Bertrand has always taught Angelina, who grew up to be a real rebel, to be helpful and help people.

46-year-old Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who, in addition to a successful acting career, is engaged in the protection of human rights and even wrote the book “Know Your Rights”, where she gives advice on how to protect yourself, admitted that the desire to help people came from her mother. The celebrity spoke about this in an interview with The Guardian Weekend.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

According to Angie, her mother Marcheline Bertrand has always been an extremely kind person and did not approach the issue of rights as if it were her job or calling, but simply stood on the side of justice and tried to help everyone. If someone offended someone, this aroused Marcheline’s sincere indignation, and this position was simple and natural.

Jolie noted that her mother sacrificed her career as an artist for the sake of raising children – Angelina and James. The celebrity hardly remembers the presence of his father, the popular actor John White, in his childhood. Marcheline married him at the age of 21, and at 25 she was already divorced, being left alone with her daughter and son.

“She couldn’t be the artist she wanted to be, but she raised us through art and creativity. Even if there was a regular birthday party, she found ways to make her unforgettable and apply all her creative talents. I am grateful for a lot of things. her mother, but more because she did not try to adjust me for herself, turning me into her copy. She calmly perceived my character as a rebel and was well aware that we are absolute opposites, “recalls Jolie.

In an interview with the journalists of the publication, Angelina noted that her mother was very shy, while she could calmly chat with strangers on the plane all the way. However, along with shyness in Marchelin there was a sea of ​​patience and sincere love for children. When, at the age of 14, her daughter had her first sexual experience, the woman suggested that Angie’s boyfriend move in with them so that she “would not go off the rails even more.” She accepted the rebellious antics of the future celebrity, who cut herself, experimented with drugs, and taught her daughter to always be useful to people.

Marcheline Bertrand dies at 56 from breast cancer [+–] Photo: Getty Images

“I loved her softness, and she – my strength. She was very unhurried and measured, I tried to be in time for everything and everywhere. I was sexually liberated and was not shy about anything, and my mother was just Princess Diana in the flesh, a shy lady not from this world . She saw my true “I” and encouraged him, she always talked about the fact that it is important to have your own core and follow your desires, and not live as others want, “- stressed the actress, adding that she brings up her children. guided by the same principles.

Jolie’s mother died at the age of 56 from ovarian cancer, so as not to repeat her fate. The actress first removed her ovaries, and then got rid of her mammary glands, replacing them with implants.

We will remind, the former film mogul Harvey Weinstein accused Angelina Jolie of slandering him, talking about his harassment of her.