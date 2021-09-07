Angelina Jolie showed the first photo of grown up daughters on Instagram

46-year-old Angelina Jolie has always been independent of social networks. The actress claimed that she did not consider it necessary to show her life. But at the end of August, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife suddenly changed her mind. The personality popular all over the world started a page on the Instagram network. Initially, she planned to talk here about what is happening in Afghanistan, as well as help women who find themselves in a desperate situation.

So, the other day Angelina Jolie published a photo of her daughters: 16-year-old Zakhara and 15-year-old Shilo Nouvel. Both of them are captured reading. Zakhara poses with Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eyes, which tells the story of a dark-skinned girl who dreamed of eyes of a different color. Shiloh reads Akala’s Dark Lady, which tells the story of the life of a dark-skinned pickpocket boy. According to Jolie, these two books have become favorites in her family.

Angelina Jolie first showed children (photo: instagram.com/angelinajolie)

The actress also asked what her subscribers were reading. And she was instantly bombarded with comments. Many praised the girls for their beauty. Others just shared their favorites. It is noteworthy that even before Angelina began to share family photos, she easily got 10 million followers. So she has a chance to become one of the most popular people in this network.