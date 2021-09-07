Angelina Jolie spoke about motherhood and relationships with children | News | News

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie spoke about motherhood and relationships with children. The interview was published in British Vogue.

The actress admitted that she often observes sons and daughters and constantly compares their generation with the previous one. According to Jolie, children in the modern world are under a lot of pressure.

“But I see how Maddox communicates with someone via video link in Russian or Korean, how Shiloh keeps in touch with his friends from Namibia. Young people have learned to communicate and get to know each other in such a global way. It is they who will begin to solve our problems, ”said the actress.

Jolie also raised the topic of family relationships during the coronavirus pandemic. According to her, such events usually show the really important things in life. For example, a celebrity recalled that her daughter Zakhara underwent surgery in 2020, but her recovery made all family members extremely happy.

Now the girl intends to get a driver’s license, and her son Jolie Pax will go to the senior class.

In the summer of 2020, Jolie stated that she was worried about the future of her dark-skinned 15-year-old daughter Zakhara in the United States. The actress explained that the reason for such feelings is the racism and discrimination existing in the States.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years of relationship. The couple have six children – 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In May 2019, it was reported that actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to maintain friendly relations after the divorce in order to raise six children.