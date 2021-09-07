Angelina Jolie was defeated in the divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt

It would seem that the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is coming to a logical conclusion, but no. In August, the actress suddenly decided remove from the process private judge John Oderkirk, who is in charge of their case – allegedly because of the business contacts of this very judge with Brad’s lawyers, about which he did not inform the ex-spouse. This did not suit Pitt, and his lawyers sent him to court counter a claim with a request not to delay the consideration of the case on joint custody of six children. In his statements, the actor emphasized that his ex-wife always knew about his relationship with Odekirk, and now, apparently, she decided to use this detail against him.

Brad Pitt and Angelina JolieHowever, Jolie’s request was officially denied. The California Supreme Court in Orange County ruled that Oderkirk will continue to handle the case, which he has been engaged in for four years: he released all the requested information about the cases with the firm representing Pitt’s interests, and it fully satisfied the court.

This is a vivid example of how at the end of the game they tried to eliminate the referee because they did not like the result,

– told an insider to the Daily Mail. Earlier, Oderkirk himself spoke about this, who, by the way, was also present at the wedding of Pitt and Jolie and has long been included in the family on equal terms .:

I will continue to consider other cases and questions that may arise during the time that I consider the case of Pitt and Jolie – in this case, I am talking about cases that may relate to a firm, a lawyer or some company that concerns the situation this pair. And I will remain impartial in handling these cases.

Angelina Jolie with childrenRecall Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and began dating a few months after the film’s premiere. The wedding of the actors took place in 2014 in a small castle in the south of France. And just two years later, in September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It happened the day after their fight on board a private jet. Us Weekly learned the details of the scandal. During the flight from Nice to Los Angeles, Pitt got very drunk and began to argue with Angelina, Maddox intervened in the quarrel, after which Brad answered him rather rudely, which provoked a fit of anger in Jolie. Before landing at the Minnesota airport for refueling, Angelina demanded that her husband sober up, but he refused to follow her instructions. Airport officials heard the couple cursing even before the ramp was brought up to the plane. The subsequent parting was accompanied by court hearings and not the most pleasant news about the couple in the media. Over the next 4 years, Brad underwent treatment in a rehab clinic and gave a great interview about the fight against alcohol addiction, and the ex-spouse after that softened significantly towards him.