Argentina, 50 minutes before the game with Brazil, learned about the requirement to exclude 4 players from the Premier League from the application – Football

Representatives of the Argentine national team knew in advance that four football players from the Premier League were not allowed to take part in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup with Brazil.

On September 5, four Argentine players – Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendía (both Aston Villa), Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Romero (both Tottenham) – stopped the Brazilian authorities, and then moved match Brazil – Argentina in Sao Paulo.

Argentinean side statedthat she knew nothing about the ban on performance for these players.

However, according to Globo Esporte, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on the eve of the match made an official request to the Brazilian Ministry of Health regarding the status of the players. The negative answer came only 50 minutes before the start of the match. The Argentines were already at the stadium when they were told that four players should stay at the hotel.

The Argentine delegation and the South American Football Confederation received documents allowing, in accordance with the recommendations of local authorities, to exclude players from the application, but Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero still entered the starting lineup at the Arena Corinthians field.

Recall that the National Health Monitoring Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) said that Martinez, Buendía, Lo Celso and Romero crossed the border of the country with violations.

Anyone arriving in Brazil from the UK must undergo a 14-day quarantine. Anvisa claims that four Argentina players have falsely reported to immigration officials, claiming they have not visited the UK recently.

Today it became known that Martinez, Buendía, Lo Celso and Romero released ahead of schedule to their clubs before the Argentina-Bolivia match.

Chaos in Brazil: Police stopped match to deport 4 Argentina players for cheating and ignoring quarantine