Arsene Wenger suggested holding the World Championships every 2 years. This is Infantino’s plan to put pressure on UEFA and utopia

Autumn 2013. Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has complained about the large number of international matches that make it difficult for him to put together a team and show a good result in the Premier League. “The pauses for the national teams’ games do not allow keeping the team in good shape; upon their return, the players recover for a long time. We have no time to train – we only play, ”the coach grumbled then, and seven years later he changed his shoes epic.

In 2019, the functionary received the position of head of the department for the development and promotion of football in the world at FIFA and in early September this year proposed the idea of ​​holding the world championships every two years. “I play for one break for international matches instead of the current five. Let the teams get together in October, play seven qualifying matches in a month, and then play the final tournament in June, ”dreamed 71-year-old Arsen, who guaranteed a period of at least 25 days of rest after each tournament.

Arsene Wenger Photo: Getty Images

“Just imagine: the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada; 2027 – European Championship and other continental tournaments; the next world championship in 2028 and so on. More elimination matches, fewer qualifying games. This is what the fans want, ”said the Frenchman. Everything is cool, but what would Wenger himself from 2013 answer to this? After all, in this situation, there is almost no time left for holding national championships, and clubs paying salaries to players will rely on football players at best seven months a year.

Wenger’s big announcement is just one part of the big game that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has set up against UEFA for influence and financial dominance. The profit of his organization for the 2018 World Cup was 2 billion euros, so there is a great temptation to earn twice as much. Gianni acts in the spirit and methods of the most sophisticated politician, spinning a strategically verified combination.

For the first time, Infantino threw the idea of ​​stamping world championships back in May at the FIFA Congress – it was voiced by a representative of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and a close associate of Gianni. The initiative was supported by 166 associations, after which FIFA launched a study that will provide a feasibility study for a potential reform. Given such a background, we can say with a high degree of confidence that the idea of ​​having the World Cup every two years does not belong to Wenger – the Frenchman is only assigned the function of an eminent mouthpiece demanding amendments to the football constitution.

Gianni Infantino Photo: Eurosport

While the idea is wandering around among the masses, Arsen proposed to develop a new football calendar with alternative World Championships and Euros in order to start in the proposed format as early as 2028. “We have to recognize that society is demanding more and more high stakes and emotional matches,” says the French football romantic. – Euro 2020 took place two months ago, but we all already miss the big and intense matches between the best teams. Nobody wants to take a break for a one and a half year qualifying cycle. ”

FIFA bosses’ initiatives selfishly ignore UEFA and the tournaments under its patronage. Indeed, in the course of the two-year cycle of the World Cup, there will be a need to adjust to the European Championship. In addition, it is not clear what to do with the Champions League and the matches of the national championships – interrupting them for a month in October looks like a utopia. And Wenger stutters about 25 days of rest for the players! On this occasion, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola acted beautifully: “Maybe we should ask FIFA to extend the year? Maybe everything will work out if we have 400 days a year. ”

To put it mildly, UEFA President Aleksandr Čeferin does not welcome the idea either: “More is not always better. The FIFA World Cup is of pearl value precisely because of its rarity. Holding a tournament every two years will weaken its need and credibility. ” An even more categorical position was expressed by representatives of the European Clubs Association (ECA) and its chairman Nasser Al-Helaifi from PSG. “FIFA preaches the principles of consolidation, but always acts exclusively in its own interests. Their reforms only harm, ”one of the participants expressed the opinion of The Guardian at the General Assembly of the organization held on September 6.

Owner of PSG Nasser Al Helaifi Photo: Imago

The idea of ​​transforming the World Cup format to 48 teams, and now the frequency of the tournament, organically fits into the plan to weaken UEFA’s positions. The reform of the Club World Cup, which will be held in 2022 in China in a format with 24 teams, is also part of it and an element of pressure. Initially, this tournament was boycotted by the European tops: Liverpool, Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United and 11 other top clubs. In response, Infantino threatened the players of the clubs that did not obey his high will to be suspended from the World Cup.

The main goal of FIFA and Infantino in this hybrid war is not only to generate more profit, but also to demand complete loyalty from UEFA. European clubs and tournaments are trying to turn them into silent slaves, spitting on their dominant position and backbone factors. It seems that Gianni, his ideologues and hangers-on played and forgot that world football is untenable without European hegemons. In any case, it will not work to crush it for yourself.

