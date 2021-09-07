Arzamasova dressed as Julia Roberts in the movie “Pretty Woman”

Dubai, March 19. The star of the series “Daddy’s Daughters” Liza Arzamasova celebrated her 26th birthday in the UAE. Her husband, figure skater and choreographer Ilya Averbukh prepared a rich entertainment program for her beloved.

In the morning, the ice show producer decorated the spacious hotel room with many colorful balloons and flowers. On the made bed, 47-year-old Averbukh left a present for his young wife, and a fruit cake by the mirror. The couple then went on a hot air balloon ride and desert ride. The couple dined in an authentic open-air restaurant like real Bedouins.

After going to the restaurant, Averbukh arranged a camel ride for the actress. Arzamasova thanked the animal. In the evening, together with her husband, she attended an enchanting circus show, the participants of which were exclusively people – no tortured and suffering animals in the arena. The actress’s birthday ended at the restaurant. Arzamasova repeated the image of Hollywood star Julia Roberts for a special dinner. She put on a beige dress with white polka dots and a straw hat. Exactly the same outfit was on Roberts in the cult film “Pretty Woman”, reports “Evening Moscow”.

Recently, the career of an actress is rapidly going up. Arzamasova is given the main roles in performances, she often shares on her Instagram page the details of the backstage and talks about new plans.