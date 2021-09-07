Ashton Kutcher thought Mila Kunis was watching adult films: “He was so embarrassed”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were recently featured on Today With Hoda and Jenna. Mila said that recently she became interested in the sensational Netflix series “Bridgertons”, and one night, when she was watching the series, her husband thought she was watching an adult movie.

“I usually go to bed at 9:30, but the Bridgertons makes me stay up late. Last night I watched the show until midnight. Ashton was fast asleep, but suddenly woke up in the middle of the fifth episode and was like, “Are you watching an adult movie?” He was so embarrassed, ”said Kunis.

To this Ashton replied: “She was watching the series late at night, I did not understand what was happening. It seemed to me that there was someone else in our bed. What a horror. You’re cheating on me with this show. “

Ashton and Mila recently reunited onscreen for the first time in years, starring in a Cheetos commercial for the February 7 Super Bowl. The couple were delighted with the offer, because it allowed them to sneak out of the house for a couple of days and take a break from the children. “We have been at home with our children for nine months. And then there are two whole days off! I hate to say that, but then we thought: “Freedom!” I really love my children. Highly! But I was very happy to wake up at five in the morning and say: “I have to go to work.” And I literally ran out of the house. The children said: “You are leaving us!” And I told them: “Yes, relax,” – said Ashton’s wife.

