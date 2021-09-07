Astronomers’ new discovery will help predict the end of the universe

Scientists have found that dying stars can continue to burn hydrogen in the later stages of their lives, making them appear younger than they really are.

This “illusion of youth” directly affects scientific estimates of the age of stars in the Milky Way and the duration of the existence of the universe as a whole.

Astronomers obtained new data on dying stars by comparing about 700 cooling white dwarfs in two massive globular clusters M3 and M13, ESA reports. These data were obtained thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope.

The researchers found that M3 contains standard white dwarfs that simply cool off slowly. M13, by contrast, contains two populations of white dwarfs: standard and those that have managed to preserve an outer shell of hydrogen. This allows them to burn longer and cool down more slowly. As it turned out, there are up to 70% of such stars in M13.

This unexpected discovery could affect scientific estimates of the ages of stars and star clusters. It used to be thought that the aging and death of stars follows a fairly predictable scenario. Astronomers have used the cooling rate of white dwarfs as a natural clock to determine the ages of star clusters and predict star deaths. However, the “hydrogen factor” means that such estimates can have an error of up to 1 billion years.

Astronomers predict that roughly 97 percent of all stars in the universe, including the sun, will end up as white dwarfs. Knowing how these objects are slowly fading away can help predict the end of the universe.