Avangard head coach Bob Hartley recalls Lokomotiv coach Brad McCrimmon – September 7, 2021

On September 7, 2011, the worst disaster in the history of Russian hockey took place near Yaroslavl. The Yak-42 aircraft of the Yak Service airline made an international charter flight on the route Yaroslavl – Minsk, and the Lokomotiv hockey team was on board. There were 45 people on board: 37 passengers and eight crew members. The accident killed 44 people and only one, flight engineer Alexander Sizov, survived.

Ten years after the terrible tragedy, the Sport24 correspondent met with the parents, friends and relatives of the deceased athletes to pay tribute to the memory of the team that was gone forever. Film: Lokomotiv. 10 years without a team came out on our YouTube channel. On the Sport24 website, we will publish the full versions of the interviews with the heroes of the film.

The current head coach of Avangard Omsk Bob Hartley worked with Brad McCrimmon, who headed Lokomotiv before the 2011/12 season, at Atlanta.

– Brad McCrimmon was your assistant at Atlanta for five seasons. What kind of person do you remember?

– He had the nickname “the beast.” To be honest, I know him not only as a coach, but also as a player. When I was in junior hockey, he was a famous defender in the NHL. He was the king of utility in the league. Our roads crossed at Atlanta. I was appointed head coach at the height of the season, after which the management fired all the assistants, so I needed new assistants. Ray Burke called me and said: “You will get an absolute team person, a great personality, a good worker. You will have a great union, you will work together. ” And really, we did it together amazingly. From the first interview, I knew that Brad McCrimmon would not only be part of my team, but also my friend. We lived next to each other, constantly had family dinners. Before we worked together, he was only a little assistant, but he told me: “I wanted to become a head coach. Will you help me with this? ” And I said, “Of course.” His honesty played a big role in our relationship. You know, many head coaches would be intimidated by the words of an assistant: “I want to become a head coach.” But for me it was important that he had the same dreams as me. And Brad’s desire to be in charge has never affected our relationship.

We have become true friends. His son Liam often visited our skating rink, he was then about 8-9 years old. He went out with us to skate after training. My son also visited the stadium. We were really close. And even after Atlanta. A few weeks before the plane crash, Brad, together with Lokomotiv, held a training camp in Switzerland. This was my first year in Europe and I was appointed head coach of the Zurich Lions. We phoned Brad and agreed to have dinner. It was a very pleasant meeting. Brad was looking forward to his debut as head coach of the KHL.

– What did he tell you about Lokomotiv?

– He was delighted. He understood that he was coaching possibly the strongest KHL team. It was not difficult to understand, it was enough to look at the line-up that had picked up from Lokomotiv. Speed, experience, skill, depth of the roster – that team had it all. Brad was happy that his first experience as a head coach in such a strong club. As I said, the dinner was excellent. He was glad, I was glad for him, because I knew how important it was for him. All this time after Atlanta, we were close, until September 7th.

– They say that Brad was a great professional who literally spent the night at the rink. I know that you are the same coach. At Atlanta, did you two live on a rink?

– We were in the arena from morning till night. We lived not far from each other, so sometimes we even went to the training rink together. We arrived at 6-7: 30 am. We watched a lot of videos together, preparing for training. This was our passion. Hockey was our life. Brad in this regard was the same as me. His father visited us, came to our office. It should be so. Hockey and family were inextricably linked. He and I had the same values: for Brad, family was very important, for me it was also important. The hockey team was our second family. We had the same ideas, the same vision. We were not just partners. We were brothers.

– Was Brad a tough coach?

– You know, I don’t believe in this “hard coach”, “soft coach” at all. We have to train a group of athletes. You must maintain discipline, be a leader in the team, establish relationships with the players. You must be required. But “hard” is too loud a word. What does it mean to be “tough” anyway? Beat people? Or tell the players, “I need more from you”? Brad was a great person. He wanted to be the best. When you want to be the best, you have to be demanding.

– Do you remember September 7, 2011?

– I was in Switzerland. We have finished training with the Zurich Lions, which I took the lead in the offseason. We were with Jacques Cloutier, my other hockey brother. We just got back from lunch. This day was my birthday. We were in the office around three in the afternoon and my son Steve called me on facetime. He was in Canada, he had a morning. I assumed that he would wish me happy birthday, which he did. But at the same time he said: “Father, check the news, there was a plane crash with a hockey team from Russia. I’m not sure, but they say it’s Mr. McCrimmon’s plane. ” Steve respected Brad so much that he never called him Brad, only Mr. McCrimmon, although his son was already 22 years old. Jacques and I began to read the news. The head of “Zurich” came to the office and confirmed that there was a disaster and it was Brad’s plane. It was impossible to believe in it. Until now, a lump comes up to my throat. I know how badly he wanted to become a head coach. And less than 24 hours before his first match, his dream crumbled to dust. This is a tragedy for all hockey, for the McCrimmon family and the families of all those killed in this disaster.

– Have you been to the cemetery in Yaroslavl, where part of the team is buried?

– Yearly. Every time we play against Lokomotiv, I visit. I know how much effort was invested in creating these monuments, how much the club cares about the memory of the guys. I think that many teams in Yaroslavl visit the memorial first of all. When I first came to Avangard, my first match was in Yaroslavl. My first regular season game in the KHL was in Yaroslavl. It happened by accident. But I felt it was important to me. My first game against a team that my friend was supposed to work with. Together with the whole team, we bought flowers and visited the cemetery. It is both very beautiful and very sad at the same time.

