Azerbaijan – Portugal. Forecast and bet for 2.50 / Football predictions

The Azerbaijani national team will play at home with the Portuguese team in the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament. The match will be held on September 7 in Baku, beginning at 19:00 Moscow time. Azerbaijan – Portugal: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan unsuccessfully started in qualifying for the world championship.

Until the last round, the team did not score a single point. At the end of March, the team Gianni De Biasi was defeated by Portugal and Serbia.





In September, Azerbaijan lost again – to Luxembourg (1: 2) away. And only in the last round did the Transcaucasian national team draw with Ireland (1: 1) away.

World Cup 2022 calendar and table

The Transcaucasian national team won only one victory in 10 previous matches.

Portugal

In his previous qualifying match at the 2022 World Cup Portugal lost until the 89th minute, while Cristiano Ronaldo did not level the score, and after another five minutes he also hammered in the winning goal.

Last weekend, the Iberians defeated Qatar (3: 1) in a friendly with a minor squad.

The national team is the second in the group A standings with 10 points. The leader is Serbia, which has the same points, but the best goal difference.

Fernando Santos’ wards in the current qualifying cycle also managed to beat Azerbaijan (1: 0) and Luxembourg (3: 1), as well as make a peace break with Serbia (2: 2).

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider guests to be a favorite, whose win rate is equal to 1.14…

The home team’s success is measured in 19.00, while a draw is in 7.00…

Our forecast and bid – total under 2.5 goals for 2.50.