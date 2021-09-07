Barcelona president allowed the club player to join the Russian championship :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the president of the club, the Catalans plan to rent out midfielder Alex Collado and are considering the option of moving the footballer to the Russian championship.

Alex Collado

Barcelona’s alumnus Alex Collado could pursue a career in one of the RPL clubs, said club president Joan Laporta in an interview with Spanish Marca.

“He’s an extraordinary guy with a talent like Ricard Pooch. We were going to give him to Club Brugge, because his moment had not come yet. But Club Brugge wanted a mandatory ransom right. The footballer said no because he wants to succeed at Barcelona. Now we want him to play, not just practice. Transfer markets in Russia and Turkey are not yet closed, ”Laporta said.

Collado joined Barcelona at the age of 12 from the Espanyol academy. The 22-year-old has played for U-16, U-18, U-19 and Barcelona B teams. Last season, Collado scored 8 goals in 22 appearances for the Barcelona reserve team.

In the current championship of Spain, after three rounds, the Catalan club is in fourth place with 7 points. Barcelona will play their next match away with Sevilla on 11 September.