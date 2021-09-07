beautiful metroidvania with a good plot

Today, the ban on the publication of reviews of dieselpunk metroidvania FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch by TiGames studio and bilibili publishing house was lifted. Early reviews of the game were overwhelmingly positive. Critics called the project a worthy representative of the genre and noted the beautiful graphics, interesting plot and exciting battles.

On Metacritic (PS5 version), FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch received 83 points after 9 reviews. None of the journalists have tried the PlayStation 4 version yet. Excerpts from overviews of individual portals are shown below.

Noisy Pixel (9 out of 10): “FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is a gorgeous metroidvania that tells a much better story than any anthropomorphic story can do. [зверей]… She is emotional and engaging in every scene, combined with challenging action pieces and platform puzzles. This game respects your time, but some moments can be delayed due to limited fast travel and some confusing goals. Anyway, what’s the difference, you’re a rabbit with a robotic arm attached to your back; how cool is that! “

Hardcore Gamer (4 out of 5): “FIST Forged in Shadow Torch is a must-buy for metroidvania fans looking for something new. It takes proven elements of the subgenre and combines them with steampunk and a richer storyline than most other games. “…

Hey Poor Player (3.5 out of 5): “With deep and challenging battles and easy controls, FIST is often an enjoyable challenge. This is why it’s so unfortunate that the slow progress and bad design decisions keep it from reaching its full potential. However, at its best, FIST is a memorable metroidvania with variety and depth. If you’re willing to take on the challenge and come to terms with these challenges, you can definitely have a good time. “…

FIST Forged in Shadow Torch will be released tomorrow, September 7th, on PS4 and PS5. The release date for the PC version has not yet been disclosed. You can watch the game’s premiere trailer in this article.