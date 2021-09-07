Beyond PS Plus: How Sony Will Delight PlayStation Now Subscribers In September

Company Sony Interactive Entertainment announced projects that will add to its cloud subscription library this month Playstation now… Starting from September 7, six games will be available to gamers:

Tekken 7 (fighting game will be available until February 28, 2022)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Last month PlayStation Now replenished Nier: Automata, Undertale and Ghostrunner.

The PlayStation Now library currently has some 700 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games streaming to PS5, PS4 and PC, and offers around 300 downloadable PS4 titles. Latest subscribers can download directly to the hard drive of Sony consoles and play as many times as they want, until the developers remove them from the catalog.

According to Sony estimates, in the period from March 1 to June 1 of this year among PC subscribers, the RPG has become the leader in PS Now. Bloodborne… Left behind Horizon zero dawn, The last of us, Marvel’s avengers and Detroit: Become Human…

PS Now is still not available in a number of major regions, including Russia. Nevertheless, Russian gamers continue to show an active interest in the service and try to use it in “roundabout ways”. At the same time, they organized on the site Change.org petition, calling on Sony to pay attention to the audience’s interest in the appearance of PS Now in the CIS.

We remind you that on September 1, the selection of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers was also updated…

