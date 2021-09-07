Binance Scraps Singapore Business Due to Regulatory Pressure

The trading platform app will disappear from the local Play Market and App Store.

Popular crypto exchange Binance will stop trading in pairs with the national currency of Singapore, amid regulatory pressure. Information about this appeared in the project blog.

The cryptoexchange intends to abolish trading pairs with the Singapore dollar (SGD) and remove funds for replenishing an account in the country’s national currency. Also, the developers talked about the fact that the Binance application will disappear from the Singapore branches of the Play Market and App Store. The changes will take effect on September 10th.

This decision was made by representatives of the crypto exchange against the backdrop of regulatory pressure. Recall that in early September, information appeared on the network that the Singapore authorities had blacklisted Binance platforms. According to local regulators, the crypto exchange could pose a threat to investors. It is noteworthy that the authorities blacklisted only the platform’s main domain, Binance.com. The site of the Singapore branch of the crypto exchange (Binance.sg) was ignored by the regulatory authorities.

For the first time, information that the country’s regulators had questions about the trading platform appeared on the network in early July 2021. Amid pressure from the authorities, Binance decided to strengthen the local team. To this end, representatives of the platform hired the ex-head of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Richard Teng. Unfortunately, the appointment of a specialist did not save Binance from regulators.

In 2021, representatives of the crypto exchange faced pressure from the regulatory authorities of a number of countries. In addition to the Singapore authorities, Binance has also been targeted by regulators in the United States and other jurisdictions. The controlling authorities of South Africa were one of the last to file their claims to the crypto exchange.

Binance’s response

In an attempt to ease the pressure from the authorities, the crypto exchange team is rebuilding the business according to their requirements. For example, Binance recently introduced a mandatory KYC verification rule for all of its users. In parallel, the cryptocurrency exchange is shutting down business in countries whose regulators are negatively disposed towards the project’s business.

Binance representatives are also working to simplify the control of their users’ actions. In particular, the developers have recently presented tools for the formation of tax returns. Another important area of ​​work for Binance was to strengthen the team at the expense of specialized specialists. For example, in mid-August, the company hired ex-US Tax Officer Greg Monahan to eliminate money laundering risks using the tools of the trading platform.

It is noteworthy that despite regulatory pressure from the authorities of a number of countries, the Binance team plans to bring its American division to an IPO within three years.