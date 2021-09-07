Bitcoin falls in price on news from El Salvador

MOSCOW, 7 SEP – PRIME. The bitcoin rate on Tuesday evening decreases by 9% after reaching the level of 52.9 thousand dollars on the news of the acquisition of this cryptocurrency by El Salvador, according to the trading data.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin as of 18.27 Moscow time decreased in price by 9.11%, to 47.01 thousand dollars. And according to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin fell in price by 9.05%, to 46.9 thousand dollars. The dynamics are given everywhere in a day.

The cryptocurrency rate went down after it reached 52.9 thousand dollars in the afternoon following the announcement of President Salvador Nayib Bukele about the acquisition of another 200 bitcoins by the country. In addition, later on Tuesday, Bukele announced on his Twitter that El Salvador had bought another 150 bitcoins.

The acquisition of bitcoins by El Salvador was preceded by the official legalization of cryptocurrency in the country. On Tuesday in El Salvador came into force a law that bitcoin can be used as a means of payment on a par with the dollar. In June, this law was approved by the Legislative Assembly.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalize bitcoin as a means of payment. Moreover, cryptocurrency has become a legal tender in the country. As the law says, the type of exchange between bitcoin and the dollar will be dictated by the market, all prices can be expressed in bitcoins, and all taxes can be paid with bitcoins.