Bitcoin will grow to $ 100 thousand, and Ethereum to $ 5 thousand – strategist Bloomberg – Ministry of Finance

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodities Strategist Mike McGlone is convinced that Bitcoin will cost $ 100 thousand, and the price of the second most popular cryptocurrency Ethereum will rise to $ 5 thousand, according to the September Bloomberg Crypto Outlook report, The Page reports.

It is also noted that bitcoin will become a global reserve asset.

“Crypto assets are entering a revamped second-half bull market after a major fall from previous highs,” said the strategist at Bloomberg.

The strategist named which portfolios will be vulnerable

McGlone stated that investment portfolios without Bitcoin or Ethereum are more vulnerable.

“The world’s digital reserve asset and the building block of fintech is how we view cryptocurrencies # 1 and # 2,” McGlone said.

The strategist also recalled the success of Cardano, whose coin ranks third in the ranking by capitalization in the world of crypto assets.

