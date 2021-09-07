Boycott of social networks. Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and other stars left Facebook and Instagram for a day

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

“I can’t sit back and be silent,” reality TV star Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram

Many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Sasha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian West, Naomi Campbell and others, have given up on their social media for a day as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

The campaign was organized by civil rights activists to combat propaganda and hate speech. They invited famous people to boycott Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday in order to protest the reluctance of social networks to fight inappropriate content.

“I cannot sit back and be silent as these platforms continue to put up with the spread of hatred, propaganda and misinformation in groups that are created to sow discord and split America. Disinformation on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines democracy.” Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram, accompanying her message with a picture that said “Stop the hate.”

The boycott of social networks was supported by singer Katy Perry: “I cannot stand aside as long as these platforms are indifferent to groups and publications with hateful disinformation.”

