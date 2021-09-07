Boycott of social networks. Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and other stars left Facebook and Instagram for a day

16 September 2020

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, “I can’t sit back and be silent,” reality TV star Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram

Many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Sasha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian West, Naomi Campbell and others, have given up on their social media for a day as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

The campaign was organized by civil rights activists to combat propaganda and hate speech. They invited famous people to boycott Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday in order to protest the reluctance of social networks to fight inappropriate content.

“I cannot sit back and be silent as these platforms continue to put up with the spread of hatred, propaganda and misinformation in groups that are created to sow discord and split America. Disinformation on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines democracy.” Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram, accompanying her message with a picture that said “Stop the hate.”

The boycott of social networks was supported by singer Katy Perry: “I cannot stand aside as long as these platforms are indifferent to groups and publications with hateful disinformation.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom join boycott

With them solidarity actress Jennifer Lawrence: “Facebook ignores hate speech and misinformation on its site. This is not a ‘functional mistake’. This is a deliberate decision to sacrifice people and democracy for profit.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo accused Facebook of not wanting to stop racism. “Facebook claims to fight hate speech, but they stubbornly ignore how racist, violent groups and publications are sowing discord and shattering America, and only intervening when someone dies,” the Hulk actor tweeted. …

The #StopHateForProfit (Stop Profiting From Hate) campaign began in June, when civil rights organizations asked firms and brands to suspend Facebook and Instagram ads because of their reluctance to tackle racist speech. and misinformation.

“We are approaching one of the most important elections in American history. The uncontrolled and vague ‘changes’ introduced by Facebook are dangerously lagging behind what is needed to protect our democracy,” the organizers said in a statement.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Mark Zuckerberg vows to fight inappropriate content

In June, Facebook began tagging potentially dangerous or misleading posts. Also, the creator of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg, promised not to miss ads that say that people of certain races, ethnicity, country of birth, religion, class, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status may pose a threat.