Cardano Sips 11% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 11%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 2.5936 on the Investing.com Index at 11:27 am (08:27 GMT) on Tuesday, down 10.50% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since June 21st.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.0414B, or 3.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in the range of $ 2.5936 to $ 2.8747.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range lost 4.62%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 5.6283B or 3.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.5929 to $ 3.0989 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 16.31% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 51,783.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.28% on the day.

trading at $ 3.829.25 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 981.1725B or 41.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 453.7491B or 19.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.