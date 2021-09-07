The second racket of the world Russian Daniil Medvedev commented on reaching the semifinals of the US Open – 2021. In the quarterfinals, Medvedev (2) beat the representative of the Netherlands Botika van de Sandshulp (Q) with a score of 6: 3, 6: 0, 4: 6, 6: 4.

“The boat had an amazing tournament. In my memory, I played twice in the qualification of “Helmets” and never got into the base. And he made his way from qualification to the quarterfinals. In addition, he played a lot of difficult matches, but today he still managed to return to the game, show an amazing level in the last sets. If he continues to play like this, he will be in the top 30, top 50 at least. Let’s hope he succeeds.

The game changed today because of him. In the first two sets he was wrong, I controlled the game. And in the third set, he reduced the number of mistakes, began to act more powerful, more aggressive. He converted the break point with a forehand right through. It became much harder for me. I was pleased with the fourth set. On the serve, I lost, it seems, two points, and this allowed him to constantly put pressure on him. As a result, when the score was 6: 5, I made a break, I managed to win without a tie-break – it’s always nice, ”Medvedev said in a post-match interview on the court.



