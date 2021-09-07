Discounts on Control, Mortal Kombat 11, Sonic Mania & More Xbox Games – New Sale Starts on Microsoft Store

by

Company Microsoft updated weekly discount deals for consoles Xbox in your digital store.

Until next Tuesday 14 september, three hundred different games and add-ons have received reduced prices. Discounts are valid for all users.

Part of the list is collected below, see full here

  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – $ 26 (-25%)
  • Control: Ultimate Edition – $ 16 (-60%)
  • Ghostrunner – $ 12 (-60%)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – $ 28 (-60%)
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition – $ 30 (-50%)
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $ 15 (-50%)
  • Devil May Cry: HD Collection – $ 15 (-50%)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione – $ 15 (-60%)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $ 15 (-50%)
  • Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – $ 7 (-70%)
  • Sonic Mania – $ 10 (-50%)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $ 24 (-60%)
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered – $ 16 (-60%)
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $ 20 (-67%)
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $ 18 (-55%)
  • Borderlands: Legendary Collection – $ 20 (-60%)
  • LEGO Marvel Collection – $ 24 (-60%)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Triple Pack – $ 27 (-70%)
  • EA Sports UFC 4 – $ 24 (-60%)
  • It Takes Two – $ 30 (-25%)

Read also: No Time to Die will be the longest running Bond movie – timing revealed

Leave a Comment