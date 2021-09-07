Discounts on Control, Mortal Kombat 11, Sonic Mania & More Xbox Games – New Sale Starts on Microsoft Store

Company Microsoft updated weekly discount deals for consoles Xbox in your digital store.

Until next Tuesday 14 september, three hundred different games and add-ons have received reduced prices. Discounts are valid for all users.

Part of the list is collected below, see full here …

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – $ 26 (-25%)

(-25%) Control: Ultimate Edition – $ 16 (-60%)

(-60%) Ghostrunner – $ 12 (-60%)

(-60%) Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – $ 28 (-60%)

(-60%) Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition – $ 30 (-50%)

(-50%) Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $ 15 (-50%)

(-50%) Devil May Cry: HD Collection – $ 15 (-50%)

(-50%) Assetto Corsa Competizione – $ 15 (-60%)

(-60%) The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $ 15 (-50%)

(-50%) Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – $ 7 (-70%)

(-70%) Sonic Mania – $ 10 (-50%)

(-50%) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $ 24 (-60%)

(-60%) Saints Row: The Third Remastered – $ 16 (-60%)

(-60%) Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $ 20 (-67%)

(-67%) LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $ 18 (-55%)

(-55%) Borderlands: Legendary Collection – $ 20 (-60%)

(-60%) LEGO Marvel Collection – $ 24 (-60%)

(-60%) Assassin’s Creed: Triple Pack – $ 27 (-70%)

(-70%) EA Sports UFC 4 – $ 24 (-60%)

(-60%) It Takes Two – $ 30 (-25%)

