Discounts on Control, Mortal Kombat 11, Sonic Mania & More Xbox Games – New Sale Starts on Microsoft Store

Company Microsoft updated weekly discount deals for consoles Xbox in your digital store.
Until next Tuesday 14 september, three hundred different games and add-ons have received reduced prices. Discounts are valid for all users.
Part of the list is collected below, see full here…
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – $ 26 (-25%)
- Control: Ultimate Edition – $ 16 (-60%)
- Ghostrunner – $ 12 (-60%)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – $ 28 (-60%)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition – $ 30 (-50%)
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $ 15 (-50%)
- Devil May Cry: HD Collection – $ 15 (-50%)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – $ 15 (-60%)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $ 15 (-50%)
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – $ 7 (-70%)
- Sonic Mania – $ 10 (-50%)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $ 24 (-60%)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered – $ 16 (-60%)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $ 20 (-67%)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $ 18 (-55%)
- Borderlands: Legendary Collection – $ 20 (-60%)
- LEGO Marvel Collection – $ 24 (-60%)
- Assassin’s Creed: Triple Pack – $ 27 (-70%)
- EA Sports UFC 4 – $ 24 (-60%)
- It Takes Two – $ 30 (-25%)
