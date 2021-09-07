doctors’ comments – Weight loss – tsn.ua

Icons of pop culture, music and sports for us are an example of a beautiful and healthy appearance. Celebrity-recommended diets are often more readily used than conventional healthy eating recipes. We often see stars who have lost ten kilograms in a short time, and we want to do the same.

Madonna, Jennifer Aniston and Adele boast beautiful figures and do not hide that this is the merit of diets. The stars shared their diet, and we analyzed how “Hollywood diets” work and whether they should be trusted.

Madonna and her macrobiotic diet

Madonna has long been known for her passion for the East, a celebrity is not only a fan of Feng Shui, but also an avid lover of diets based on Chinese beliefs. In Chinese medicine, food is divided into Yin and Yang, which is the basis of the macrobiotic diet. This “Zen meal” is predominantly plant-based, with a little dairy added.

Whole grains are the mainstay of the macrobiotic diet. They should be consumed daily and it is recommended that they make up about 50% of the diet. The main grain considered to be perfectly balanced is rice, but millet, barley, oats, corn and wheat are also allowed. A macrobiotic diet is a diet low in fat and high in vegetables and grains.

The proportions in the diet of the macrobiotic diet are very important: 50% of the food is cereals, and the remaining 40% is vegetables, legumes, algae and fruits. And only 10% are dairy products and meat or fish dishes.

What Do Doctors Think About Macrobiotic Diet?

Such a diet can really be beneficial if you need to improve liver function, cleanse the intestines and lower blood cholesterol levels. A macrobiotic diet can be beneficial in a short course several times a year as an alternative to Orthodox fasting. Constantly using such a diet – especially for healthy and active people – is highly discouraged.

The macrobiotic diet is based on the minimum intake of protein, vitamin B12, iron and magnesium, which are necessary for people, especially those leading an active lifestyle. In such a diet, there is catastrophically little full-fledged animal protein, and it is he who needs the body for the construction and proper functioning of all cells, especially the immune system and the hematopoietic system.

Adele and the Sirtfood Diet

Sirtfood diet is a diet that should ensure a long life and a slim figure. The menu is dominated by foods rich in polyphenols that activate sirtuins, the so-called longevity proteins. According to Adele, it was the Sirtfood diet that helped her shed 3 to 4 kg every week.

The star lost about 30 kg and thus aroused interest in sirtfood nutrition. The popularity of such food has grown exponentially, and now Sirtfood is the most frequently entered search term in the “diet” category.

The alcohol diet is based on foods rich in polyphenols – powerful antioxidants whose role is to protect the body’s cells from free radicals that cause disease and premature aging.

According to the authors of the diet, the strongest causative agents of sirtuins are:

chili and red bell pepper;

buckwheat, capers, celery;

cocoa, coffee, extra virgin olive oil;

green tea, cabbage, broccoli, dates;

parsley, red chicory, red apples;

arugula, soy, strawberry, turmeric, walnuts.

The idea is to move towards a healthy lifestyle and eat as many of the foods as recommended in this diet. All this should change not only our appearance, but also our state of health.

What do doctors think about the sirtfood diet?

Sirtuins play a large role in the aging process and in the regulation of longevity. They participate in the replication and restoration of damaged genetic material, the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates, deactivate free oxygen radicals and, under appropriate conditions, slow down the aging process.

Sirtuins are activated when you are on a low-calorie diet that provides 30-50% less energy than the body needs.

In the sirtfood diet, we see a fairly large deficiency of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, of the advantages – a lot of fiber. Such a diet really allows you to lose a lot of extra pounds, but at the same time it can seriously affect your health. First of all, such a diet can provoke a malfunction in the work of the female hormonal background, for example, knock down the menstrual cycle. Therefore, the diet is not recommended for healthy women, especially those who are planning a pregnancy.

Jennifer Aniston and her 9: 1 diet

Jennifer Aniston is one of the few celebrities who have come up with their own diet. The actress called it “the 9: 1 diet.” The name comes from the proportions in which food is consumed – 90% of the menu is low-calorie and low-fat foods, and 10% are freely chosen dishes. Thanks to such proportions, it is easier to stick to a diet, because you do not need to completely give up what you liked to eat every day. The actress herself, thanks to her diet, lost 13.5 kg in six months.

On a 9: 1 diet, you should eat foods that are as high as possible in fiber and starch – potatoes, whole grain breads, muesli, and lots of green vegetables and fruits. Avoid fatty foods, sweets and carbonated drinks. The actress believes that “dietary commitments” are very important when following a diet – for example, if we are not going to eat sweets for several days, we stick to that decision.

What Doctors Think of the 9: 1 Diet

At first glance, this is a very reasonable diet, because it involves the rejection of unhealthy foods, replacing them with useful ones – vegetables, fruits, cereals. Thus, the diet contains a large amount of fiber, which is beneficial for the normal functioning of the digestive system. Fiber prevents the development of constipation and promotes normal daily bowel movements.

However, such a diet involves the inclusion of a large amount of starchy foods in the diet. As we know, starch is a valuable carbohydrate that is hydrolyzed in the human body to glucose, which is necessary for the energy and functioning of a living organism. But we can talk about such a useful property of starch when it is used in adequate quantities. So, two hours after consuming 100 g of starch, the blood sugar level will be the same as after consuming 95 g of pure glucose. This feature of the substance is the main harm.

When carbohydrates are consumed more than necessary, the body does not have time to convert them into glucose or glycogen (which is deposited in the liver and muscles) – as a result, fat is formed. When the body needs more energy, fat is converted back to glucose and body weight decreases. Thus, a 9: 1 diet must be accompanied by active physical activity, otherwise you can forget about losing weight.

The second point: such a diet is categorically not suitable for people with a predisposition to diabetes or already in the presence of such, as well as in case of impaired liver function.

At the Harvard School of Public Health, Dr. Walter Willett found that consuming potatoes caused a significant increase in blood sugar or glucose levels, leading to the secretion of high insulin levels and an increased risk of diabetes.

Not all methods to lose extra pounds are useful and safe for our body. When choosing a way to lose weight, you should not be guided by fashion trends or advice from world stars. Remember, before starting any diet, you should consult with a specialist, such as a nutritionist or nutritionist, who will develop a personalized meal plan that truly promotes healthy weight loss.

