“During the negotiations on the contract, Zenit did not have a very professional attitude.”

The goalkeeper of Bayer and the Russian national team Andrei Lunev told why he did not renew the contract with Zenit.

– Why didn’t you manage to extend the contract with Zenit?

– First of all, the desire to progress and grow. Secondly, because of the relationship.

– The attitude of the club towards you?

– Yes.

– What was wrong with him?

– During the negotiations, there was not a very professional attitude on the part of Zenit. And not very correct. But this is already in the past.

– You yourself wanted to stay?

– At some point, yes. But to be honest, I have been considering options for continuing my career in Europe for a long time. It is clear that I had difficult periods. Somewhere injuries, somewhere unsuccessful games. But I reconsidered my attitude. I realized that there are moments that I am unhappy with. Well, a certain negative background appeared around me, after which I firmly decided that I no longer want to stay.

– In addition to Bayer, were there other options – in Europe and in Russia?

– I did not consider Russia at all. Zenit is the best team in Russia. So there was no desire to move to other Russian clubs. In Europe, there were different options. I had the opportunity to leave in the winter, but it didn’t work out.

After leaving Zenit, the 29-year-old signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until June 2023.