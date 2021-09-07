El Salvador recognizes bitcoin as legal tender

September 07, 2021,

09:10

77

In El Salvador, on September 7, the bitcoin cryptocurrency became an official means of payment along with the US dollar. The law on this was adopted in the summer, but it only began to act now. The country became the first in the world where bitcoin was recognized as a legal tender.

According to the Fast Company edition, a change in the country’s legislation means that now the owner of bitcoin can legally pay with cryptocurrency for services and goods. Also, bitcoins can be collected to pay debts, and the state assumes the obligation to convert bitcoins into US dollars.

At the same time, according to existing laws, businesses are not obliged to accept cryptocurrencies. According to the rules existing today, private business has the right to decide for itself in what format it can accept payment: only by cards, only in cash, and so on. Thus, the new status does not mean that a resident of the country will be able to buy a drink for bitcoin in any coffee shop.

To popularize the new initiative, the state promises $ 30 each, which will download the Chivo e-wallet. Also, up to 200 ATMs will be installed in the country, where you can exchange cryptocurrency into dollars.

The country’s authorities do not hide that such an initiative was necessary to stimulate the country’s economy and the influx of crypto enthusiasts. So, for example, for 3 bitcoins you can get resident status.

However, as Fast Company writes, such an initiative is likely to have an insignificant short-term effect: residents will return $ 30 free dollars to the economy and that will be the end of it. Whether El Salvador will become a special place for the owners of the most expensive cryptocurrency is unknown. In the country, only one in three has a bank account, so digital currencies will not soon replace the cash dollar.

El Salvador decided to support investors with Reddit. One of the authors suggested that members of the r / Bitcoin community buy bitcoins for only $ 30 and thereby show interest in the cryptocurrency. There are several million people in the community, and if everyone made a purchase transaction, it would give a simultaneous inflow of almost $ 100 million. It is not known how many people who saw the message bought bitcoins, but on September 7, bitcoin exceeded $ 52,000 for the first time in several months.