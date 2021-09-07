Esteban Ocon: Cutting spaghetti with a knife is a bad omen

Before the weekend in Monza, Alpine F1 drivers answered questions about the upcoming Grand Prix, as well as other topics related to Italy…

Q: In Monza, the program of the weekend again includes a qualifying sprint – what do you think about this?

Esteban Ocon: I think it would be nice to try this format again. Everything turned out well for our team at Silverstone, Fernando had a great start then, I also played several positions. I remember that the nervous tension that weekend was quite high – I think now again will have to spend a lot of energy.

Fernando Alonso: Yes, I am also looking forward to this, although, probably, this time everything will be a little different, because in Monza it is more difficult to overtake. But we will check this format again – I hope this will allow it to be somehow improved in the future.

Q: Can you tell us about the sensations that you experience on a high-speed track like Monza?

Esteban Ocon: It’s great when in qualifying you chase an opponent using a slip stream, and then you really feel the speed. It’s not so much fun when you are driving alone, as the speed is slightly lower. However, it is clear that we are not going so fast in the race. Riding at full speed is, of course, not bad, but at some point you have to slow down, and this is already so-so pleasure. When you approach a corner at this speed, the downforce decreases very noticeably at the moment of braking. So it also has its own characteristics.

Fernando Alonso: What you really feel in Monza is the bumps and the headwind that blows out the cockpit. In addition, you see what is happening in front of you differently: at such speeds, the picture seems to narrow, becomes less clear, so in Monza you are guaranteed a high level of adrenaline.

Question: What section of the track do you consider your favorite and why?

Esteban Ocon: Ascari. It is always difficult to pass it, you always go to the limit, so I definitely choose this turn.

Fernando Alonso: I like Ascari, I like the Lesmo turn, but I also like the start of this race, because there is a special atmosphere on the circuit, which can be felt only in Monza. It is simply indescribable, although I understand that I should have called the turn …

Question: What do you think you can eat faster – a plate of spaghetti or pizza?

Fernando Alonso: Of course, pizza. Maybe cutting the spaghetti with a knife will make it faster …

Esteban Ocon: What are you, this is a bad omen! So, I agree – pizza.

Fernando Alonso: Bad sign?

Esteban Ocon: You have an Italian friend, you should know that you can’t cut spaghetti!

Fernando Alonso: Why?

Esteban Ocon: You can’t do that in Italy!

Fernando Alonso: Did not know! Is this also a bad omen in France?

Esteban Ocon: The French do not care, they cut everything, they can even cut something small into pieces.

Question: This year the Italian sprinter won the gold medal of the Olympics, winning the 100 m distance. Can you name this athlete and his result?

Esteban Ocon: I know with what time he ran the 100m in 9.8 seconds, I think. I remember that he is from Italy, but I cannot give a name. By the way, I heard that he will be at the race in Monza – it would be interesting to meet him.

Fernando Alonso: I have no idea.

Question: How many meters do you think you can run in 10 seconds?

Esteban Ocon: I can cover 400 meters in 8.7 seconds, but in a Formula 1 car! (laughs)

Fernando Alonso: In 10 seconds … perhaps 70 meters.

Esteban Ocon: No, you can’t even run sixty.

Fernando Alonso: And how much do we run a hundred meters? In 14 seconds?

Esteban Ocon: Yes, in 14-15 seconds.

Fernando Alonso: In my opinion, once in my youth I ran 100 meters in 12 or 13 seconds!

Esteban Ocon: Yes?! Well, that’s actually a pretty good result!

Fernando Alonso: The only thing that has always been easy for me in athletics is running 100 meters.

Q: When you are not driving a Formula 1 car, what do you do the fastest?

Esteban Ocon: Fall asleep!

Fernando Alonso: Run away after finishing a press meeting! (laughs)

Esteban Ocon: To quickly jump on the plane and fly home?

Fernando Alonso: In this situation, I am ready to run a hundred meters in 11 seconds!