Ethereum 2.0 Currently Has Over 7.4 Million ETH | Blockchain24

The Ethereum 2.0 contract currently has over 7.4 million ETH worth over $ 29.3 billion, according to today’s Ethereum exchange rates.

In the early days, the Ethereum protocol was 100% proof of work (PoW) blockchain, but recently Ethereum is now a mixture of PoS and PoW. Over time, digital currency and smart contract network will be 100% PoS, and this will be the main consensus algorithm that Ethereum supports.

On November 6, 2020, it was reported that Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin added $ 1.4 million worth of Ether to a Phase 0 smart contract. Since then, the ETH 2.0 contract has expanded significantly. In July 2021, Bitcoin.com News reported an Ethereum 2.0 contract exceeding six million ethers. At that time on July 2, six million ethers were worth $ 12.4 billion at exchange rates from that day.

Today, according to Etherscan statistics, Eth2’s deposit contract contains 7,489,474 Ether worth $ 29,366,901,606. The smart contract address is the largest wallet among all the others. However, the address of the Wrapped Ether smart contract is pretty close, with 6.9 million Ethers. Since Buterin deposited the massive amount of Ether he was holding to the ETH 2.0 contract address, 32 ETH deposits have been continuously deposited to this day. To be a validator, 32 Ethers must join ETH 2.0.

Behind the ETH 2.0 contract and the Wrapped Ether wallet, there are wallets owned by Binance, Kraken, Gemini, Huobi, FTX exchange and several unknown ether billionaires. To date, the UNT 2.0 smart contract has concluded 150,980 transactions, and 7.4 million ethers make up 6.37% of the total circulating ether supply.

Most of the ETH 2.0 money tied to the contract is wagered on Lido, Stkr, SharedStake, Stafi, Stakewise, Cream, and Stakehound. These pools have approximately 1,361,463 Ether.

According to Dune Analytics statistics, Lido’s liquidity bet pool today has about 1,167,007 ether bets. $ 5.35 billion out of a total of $ 21.3 billion are locked up and make up large pools, which is about 18.09% of $ 7.4 million Ether today.

In addition to the 7.4 million blocked ethers, 216,229 ethers have been burned to date since the implementation of EIP-1559. Using today’s exchange rates, it is the second largest crypto asset by market capitalization at $ 729 million.