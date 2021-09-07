Ethereum (ETH) rises in price, and with it gaming video cards

Ethereum is approaching a record price. As the second largest cryptocurrency rises, Nvidia GPU prices jump 18% in China

The Chinese portal MyDrivers reports that there are no Nvidia video cards in stock in the country, and their prices are skyrocketing. This is bad news not only for cryptocurrency miners, but also for gamers who rely on video cards for HD gaming.

GPU prices hit their lowest in July. Since then, devices have risen in price together amid the rise in the Ethereum rate. ETH is up more than 25% over the past week, from roughly $ 3,100 to $ 3,934 at the time of writing.

The MyDrivers report also states that Ethereum mining profits have nearly doubled since early August.

Price Ethereum increases interest in mining

Now that Ethereum is back in the $ 4,000 range, mining is popular again, which is why prices for video cards are going up again. At the beginning of the year, during a lull in the cryptocurrency market, the demand for Nvidia, AMD subsided. During this period, the mark-up fell from about 300% to less than 150%. But with the revival of the crypto market, there is again a great demand for GPUs. In the near future, interruptions are expected in the supply of Nvidia RTX 30, AMD 6000, and even video cards from ASUS. According to experts, the shortage of video cards will remain until the end of 2022.

The report also states that the RTX 3070 Ti is the most vulnerable. For a week, it has risen in price by almost $ 100 and it is almost nowhere to be found. At the same time, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 devices increased in price by more than $ 60, while in other series of video cards the price increase ranged from $ 20 to $ 50.

The jump in prices also affected older generation chips – they went up by 15% -20% in a relatively short period of time. The report also says that there is no point in raising prices for some video cards, as they are so old that they are hardly capable of mining cryptocurrency. But it really illustrates people’s despair about this.

The scale of the problem extends beyond China. Prices for these graphics cards will continue to rise around the world and will become increasingly difficult to find. This situation will continue until such time as new graphics processors enter the market or alternative options are released. German GPU price tracking company 3DCenter tweeted a graph showing that the markup for Nvidia GPUs in Germany has risen 9% since Aug. 8.

