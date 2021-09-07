Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solutions Handle More Transactions Than BTC | Blockchain24

Layer 2 scaling protocols for Ethereum have skyrocketed in recent months as gas prices rise again, and according to recent research, the L2 ecosystem currently processes more daily transactions than the Bitcoin network.

With an average commission cost of $ 40 on the Ethereum (ETH) network, it’s no surprise that Tier 2 platforms are skyrocketing in terms of usage.

According to CoinMetrics data compiled by industry analyst and founder of Week In Ethereum News, Evan Van Ness, there were more transactions on the second level of Ethereum on September 6 than on the Bitcoin network. The second layer protocols of the Ethereum network processed about 250,000 transactions per day, while the Bitcoin network processes about 210,000.

“Fun fact: There are already more daily transactions (~ 250k) on Layer 2 Ethereum than on Bitcoin (~ 210k yesterday, according to Coinmetrics). That being said, ETH layer2 is just beginning, “Evan Van Ness (@evan_van_ness) tweeted on September 6, 2021.

The analyst revealed that StarkWare processed the most over the period of about 143,000 transactions across multiple DeFi platforms such as the dYdX exchange and the L2 NFT Immutable X (IMX) platform.

Arbitrum (ARB), going to school which launched its mainnet on September 1, has conducted approximately 56,000 transactions. Its recently launched Arbitrum One platform is already attracting big names in DeFi, including Aave, Chainlink, and Uniswap, which are exploring several options for deployments on second-tier networks.

According to the researcher, about 28,000 transactions were made in Optimistic Ethereum per day. Uniswap rolled out its v3 protocol to Optimism in July. Also supports the L2 version of its Synthetix / Kwenta DeFi trading platform.

Van Ness said there are several other well-known L2 platforms, of which the Loopring decentralized exchange accounts for the lion’s share.

Not everyone thinks the comparison between L2 and L1 is correct

Bitcoiners noted that Van Ness compared the second tier of ETH to the first tier of BTC and did not provide information on a second tier solution for Bitcoin, in particular the Lightning Network. Van Ness responded that “I was under the impression that Lightning has very little volume given the small amount blocked, but I would be happy if someone could show me otherwise.”

The head of strategy at the second-tier technology aggregator Ethereum Polygon (MATIC), Sanket, cited some statistics on the network, showing that smaller transactions prevailed. In a tweet on September 7, he stated that “45% of all addresses, for all their transactions that day, were less than $ 1.45.”

According to L2fees, Loopring (LRC) remains the most cost-effective platform for transferring Ethereum transactions to the second tier, with a cost of just $ 0.40 at the time of writing. Matter Labs’ ZkSync cost about double the price at $ 0.83, while Arbitrum One cost $ 2.75 and Optimism cost $ 5.83 to send ETH to their respective platforms.

Ethereum itself costs almost $ 11 for a simple ETH transfer, however yesterday Bitinfocharts reported that the average gas cost for all types of transactions is around $ 40.